From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Exhilarating Pride March In San Francisco
A day of celebrating all kinds of love, and of flipping off the haters that would rule us
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, June 28) - As a fascist President attempts to marginalize the non-white, the non binary, the immigrant (except South African Whites), the Constitution and what was left of our democracy, San Francisco delivered a resounding "No!"
The 2026 San Francisco Gay Pride March was huge, taking over four hours to pass. Along with events in other cities, gay rights organizations, schools, unions, and others participated. They received enthusiastic and wild applause. Many marchers interacted with the watching crowds, some giving out free "mom hugs."
Corporate participation was significantly less than in previous years. No sign of UPS, Microsoft, or United Air Lines. They were not missed. Those that were there, including Apple, Genentech, Safeway and Disney received polite applause. Politicians including Senator Padilla, Mayor Daniel Lurie, Scott Weiner also marched. And, Nancy Pelosi, as usual.
Screams of approval greeted the many gay support organizations.
The march started at the Embarcadero, ending near City Hall where booths of many organizations and assorted vendors offered rights themed merchandise.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network