From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Rest Until Liberation
Date:
Sunday, August 02, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park 717 Del Monte Ave Monterey
Palestine Solidarity Vigil/ Protest ongoing uninterrupted over 2 1/2 years bringing attention to the illegal, brutal occupation for nearly 60 years and today's Palestinian Genocide by Israel with Western enablement. (Did you know 22,000+ children have been slaughtered by Israel in Gaza, the size of Philadelphia?) Varying activities have included food, art, sign making, music, cultural items displays, books, information, BDS marches with friendly, knowledgeable community, some with family members living the dystopic horror. Come make scenic Window on the Bay Park your activism stop when near Monterey on any Sunday. Join us in community, solidarity and to enlighten passers-by. Help free the Palestinian people, thus us all, from decades of oppression, violence, destruction, theft, imprisonment, slaughter and disenfranchisement. Against the powers-that-be today, where international human rights laws mean nothing, we are all Palestinian. Come join us!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKc8bqnT1np/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 29, 2026 11:30AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network