No Rest Until Liberation

Date:

Sunday, August 02, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

Window on the Bay Park 717 Del Monte Ave Monterey

Palestine Solidarity Vigil/ Protest ongoing uninterrupted over 2 1/2 years bringing attention to the illegal, brutal occupation for nearly 60 years and today's Palestinian Genocide by Israel with Western enablement. (Did you know 22,000+ children have been slaughtered by Israel in Gaza, the size of Philadelphia?) Varying activities have included food, art, sign making, music, cultural items displays, books, information, BDS marches with friendly, knowledgeable community, some with family members living the dystopic horror. Come make scenic Window on the Bay Park your activism stop when near Monterey on any Sunday. Join us in community, solidarity and to enlighten passers-by. Help free the Palestinian people, thus us all, from decades of oppression, violence, destruction, theft, imprisonment, slaughter and disenfranchisement. Against the powers-that-be today, where international human rights laws mean nothing, we are all Palestinian. Come join us!