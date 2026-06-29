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Indybay Feature
Do We Celebrate Independence Day?
Date:
Friday, July 03, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
The Cell
Location Details:
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
All are welcomed to
The Cell Presents:
Do We Celebrate Independence Day?
Friday, July 3, 2026
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St. (Between 15th & 16th Sts.)
San Francisco, CA 94103
Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
SF MUNI: #'s 49, 14, 22
Come And Participate In A Working-Class Perspective On How We
Must Organize And Unite To Fight For A Better World
The Empire Is Falling Apart
Let Us Organize And Overcome
Hosted By: Ilyich Equipto Sato
The Cell Presents:
Do We Celebrate Independence Day?
Friday, July 3, 2026
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St. (Between 15th & 16th Sts.)
San Francisco, CA 94103
Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
SF MUNI: #'s 49, 14, 22
Come And Participate In A Working-Class Perspective On How We
Must Organize And Unite To Fight For A Better World
The Empire Is Falling Apart
Let Us Organize And Overcome
Hosted By: Ilyich Equipto Sato
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 29, 2026 11:23AM
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