Do We Celebrate Independence Day?

Date:

Friday, July 03, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

The Cell

Location Details:

Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

All are welcomed to



The Cell Presents:

Do We Celebrate Independence Day?



Friday, July 3, 2026

6:00pm - 8:00pm



Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St. (Between 15th & 16th Sts.)

San Francisco, CA 94103



Public Transportation: 16th Street BART

SF MUNI: #'s 49, 14, 22



Come And Participate In A Working-Class Perspective On How We



Must Organize And Unite To Fight For A Better World



The Empire Is Falling Apart

Let Us Organize And Overcome



Hosted By: Ilyich Equipto Sato









