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Americas U.S. Racial Justice

The Power of Spirit: World Peace and Prayer Day at Bear Butte

by brendanorrell@yahoo.com
Mon, Jun 29, 2026 10:16AM
Indigenous leaders and young people joined Lakotas and spoke on maintaining the traditional ways, and protecting the natural world, at World Peace and Prayer Day in Bear Butte, South Dakota.
Indigenous leaders and young people joined Lakotas and spoke on maintaining the traditional ways, and protecting the natural world, at Wo...
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, June 29, 2026

Mathó Pahá (Bear Butte) South Dakota -- Chief Arvol Looking Horse began by recognizing Crazy Horse, and saying the horseback riders are coming from Green Grass and will proceed to Greasy Grass, the Little Big Horn, for the 150th Anniversary.

"Mother Earth is sick, and we are sick, because we nourish from Mother Earth," Chief Looking Horse said as World Peace and Prayer Day began at Bear Butte.

With a message of hope, Chief Looking Horse said his people are a people of peace and harmony, and more than ever, the youths are singing their songs and are running, walking, and on horseback, on the ride from Green Grass.

Speaking on the prophecy, Chief Looking Horse spoke of the time when his people followed the buffalo.

"Today we are coming back spiritually strong."

As World Peace and Prayer Day began, now in its thirtieth year, Chief Looking Horse spoke of the sacred, "Pipestone is the Blood of our People."

"We need peace in this world more than ever."

Listen to the seven hour broadcast, and read more at Censored News.

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/live-now-world-peace-and-prayer-day.html

Top photo: Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Lakota
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/liv...
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by brendanorrell@yahoo.com
Mon, Jun 29, 2026 10:16AM
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original image (1000x666)
Gwich'in Sarah James, in her video address to World Peace and Prayer Day from the far north, shared the struggle of protecting the caribou from oil and gas drilling in Alaska and Canada. Photo courtesy Sarah James.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/liv...
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by brendanorrell@yahoo.com
Mon, Jun 29, 2026 10:16AM
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original image (922x487)
Thomas White Eyes, Cheyenne River Lakota, shared the dangers of A.I., artificial intelligence. Not only Is AI stealing copyrighted articles, books and music, but the data centers are guzzling water, and poisoning the land, air and water. Interacting with A.I. only makes it stronger, he points out during World Peace and Prayer Day.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/liv...
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by brendanorrell@yahoo.com
Mon, Jun 29, 2026 10:16AM
sm_screenshot_2026-06-25_4.00.20_pm.jpg
original image (1000x448)
Indigenous shared their struggles to protect the land and people, during World Peace and Prayer Day at Bear Butte, from Greenland; Standing Rock; and Alaska.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/06/liv...
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