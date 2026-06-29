Indigenous leaders and young people joined Lakotas and spoke on maintaining the traditional ways, and protecting the natural world, at World Peace and Prayer Day in Bear Butte, South Dakota.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, June 29, 2026Mathó Pahá (Bear Butte) South Dakota -- Chief Arvol Looking Horse began by recognizing Crazy Horse, and saying the horseback riders are coming from Green Grass and will proceed to Greasy Grass, the Little Big Horn, for the 150th Anniversary."Mother Earth is sick, and we are sick, because we nourish from Mother Earth," Chief Looking Horse said as World Peace and Prayer Day began at Bear Butte.With a message of hope, Chief Looking Horse said his people are a people of peace and harmony, and more than ever, the youths are singing their songs and are running, walking, and on horseback, on the ride from Green Grass.Speaking on the prophecy, Chief Looking Horse spoke of the time when his people followed the buffalo."Today we are coming back spiritually strong."As World Peace and Prayer Day began, now in its thirtieth year, Chief Looking Horse spoke of the sacred, "Pipestone is the Blood of our People.""We need peace in this world more than ever."Listen to the seven hour broadcast, and read more at Censored News.Top photo: Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Lakota