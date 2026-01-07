#TeslaTakedown San José…Defend Democracy

Date:

Wednesday, July 01, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

#teslatakedown San Jose

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd

San José, CA 95117

#TeslaTakedown San José…Defend Democracy



We the People have the Power.



Together let’s fight back against trillionaire oligarch Elon Musk and his ilk. Join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.



Where: Winchester Shopping Center sign



Make: a big sign that can be read from across the street



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair



Wear: a hat and sunscreen



Park: nearby in the neighborhood, or ride your bike, or take the bus



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.



#TeslaTakedown