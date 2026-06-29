Contrary Notions - An Interview with Michael Parenti jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

2007 interview with Michael Parenti, who died on January 24, 2026. Parenti was an American political scientist, historian and cultural critic.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2026/06/29/michael_parenti_-_contrary_notions.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Contrary Notions - An interview with Michael Parenti, who died on January 24, 2026.

This interview was originally broadcast in 2007 on "The Great Leap Forward" with John Malkin on Free Radio Santa Cruz (California, USA). Michael Parenti was an American political scientist, historian and cultural critic. He published many books including "Democracy for the Few" (1974), "Against Empire" (1995), and "Contrary Notions" (2007). Parenti was 92 years old.