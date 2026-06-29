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Greedy landlords are evicting a 92 year old San Francisco woman
San Francisco Chinatown Tenants Protest Evictions!
Greedy landlords are evicting a 92 year old San Francisco woman
Landlord’s Martin Jannol & Rebecca Themelis are evicting 92 year old Sue Yeng Yan, and others
By Lynda Carson - June 29, 2026
Greedy landlord’s Martin Bernard Jannol and Rebecca Z. Themelis, and their investor group Nabob Hill LLC, have been evicting some of San Francisco’s longtime Chinatown tenants, including a 92 year old woman. Residents who have resided there for decades have organized a tenant’s union as a response to protect themselves, and to save their housing.
Reportedly, “Long-term tenants of 1120 Jackson St. in San Francisco have formed a union to fight evictions at the 16-unit building. The group, representing more than half of the building’s residents, many of them immigrants and elderly, was joined at a rally by organizers who said recent eviction notices had less to do with owner-issued housekeeping citations than with clearing the way for the owners to boost rents.”
Additionally, according to a June 25 release with the Asian Law Caucus, (Media contact: Lauren Nguyen, media [at] asianlawcaucus.org) in part it says, “SAN FRANCISCO – This week, long-time tenants of the apartment building at 1120 Jackson have formed a tenant association to fight unfair eviction threats and harassment. On Monday, the association held a rally in front of the building with housing advocates and tenant allies in attendance. Members of the association facing evictions include elders who have lived in their building for decades and before receiving nuisance eviction notices in early March, have never received a complaint from their neighbors.
The tenants have united into an association at a time when rents across the city have increased by 22%. The housing market crunch is widely attributed to corporate building takeovers and the rise of AI companies. The investor group landlord, Nabob Hill LLC, purchased the building in July 2025. Since then, tenants, many of whom primarily speak Chinese, have reported issues of access to the building and sparse English-only written and verbal communication.
Property management for the building has conducted multiple inspections of tenant units in the past several months. In April, Nabob Hill LLC stopped accepting rent from a number of units in the building who had received eviction notices, adding to tenant fears of imminent displacement. Sue Yeng Yan, a 92 year-old woman and former caregiver, has lived in her unit for more than 40 years and was one of the tenants whose rent was not accepted. Physically disabled, Ms. Yan’s physical and mental health have suffered from stress after receiving an eviction notice.
“The tenants have lived here happily and peacefully. We have helped each other when needed, our kids have played with each other while growing up here,” said Kin Wong, tenant of 35 years and son-in-law to Ms. Yan. “Our senior tenants can not be harassed and bullied by this investment group. We have formed a tenant association to help our seniors speak up and protect their rights. They deserve respect and protection.”
The tenants demand a stop to the evictions after the landlord proceeded to file a case against one of their neighbors, Kit Ying Mak. Ms. Mak is the primary caregiver for her disabled mother, who has lived in the building since 2002. “My family cannot afford for my mom to get evicted in her condition. These inspections feel like harassment, and all the while I have not received any communication on what more I can do,” said Ms. Mak. “Forming this tenant association helped me understand that we have power in numbers. We don’t have to do this alone.”
Shelby Nacino, Asian Law Caucus housing director and legal representative for the tenants, said, “We’re here to make clear that long-term tenants — including seniors, immigrants, and tenants who are limited English proficient — deserve respect and adequate communication. Homes are not commodities that exist solely to maximize profit for investors and landlords. We at the Asian Law Caucus are not going to let our seniors and our working families be forced out of their homes.”
“In San Francisco, evictions are up 25% over the last 2 years, and city-wide about 22% of the tenants being evicted are seniors. With San Francisco’s soaring rents, if the seniors lose their current housing – there is no affordable, replacement housing,” said Laura Chiera, executive director and managing attorney at Legal Assistance to the Elderly. “These seniors have spent a lifetime contributing to and building San Francisco to be the city we love. They have a right to age, in peace and dignity in their homes and in this city.”
Public records reveal that Martin Bernard Jannol, is an attorney https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/93895 , and Rebecca Z. Themelis, is a licensed real estate broker https://www2.dre.ca.gov/publicasp/pplinfo.asp?License_id=01727894 .
They are both operating out of the same mailbox at 2222 Foothill BLVD, Suite E 188, LA Canada, CA. Public records also reveal that MARTIN JANNOL (JANNOL LAW GROUP/ATTORNEY), (Zip code: 90211) made a $1000 campaign contribution to the BIDEN VICTORY FUND on 08/24/2020.
According to public records with the Secretary of State, an address listed for Nabob Hill LLC, is 3669 Denker Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90062, and other public records reveal that it is a 2 bedroom residence owned by Rebecca Z. Themelis. See public record below.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Landlord’s Martin Jannol & Rebecca Themelis are evicting 92 year old Sue Yeng Yan, and others
By Lynda Carson - June 29, 2026
Greedy landlord’s Martin Bernard Jannol and Rebecca Z. Themelis, and their investor group Nabob Hill LLC, have been evicting some of San Francisco’s longtime Chinatown tenants, including a 92 year old woman. Residents who have resided there for decades have organized a tenant’s union as a response to protect themselves, and to save their housing.
Reportedly, “Long-term tenants of 1120 Jackson St. in San Francisco have formed a union to fight evictions at the 16-unit building. The group, representing more than half of the building’s residents, many of them immigrants and elderly, was joined at a rally by organizers who said recent eviction notices had less to do with owner-issued housekeeping citations than with clearing the way for the owners to boost rents.”
Additionally, according to a June 25 release with the Asian Law Caucus, (Media contact: Lauren Nguyen, media [at] asianlawcaucus.org) in part it says, “SAN FRANCISCO – This week, long-time tenants of the apartment building at 1120 Jackson have formed a tenant association to fight unfair eviction threats and harassment. On Monday, the association held a rally in front of the building with housing advocates and tenant allies in attendance. Members of the association facing evictions include elders who have lived in their building for decades and before receiving nuisance eviction notices in early March, have never received a complaint from their neighbors.
The tenants have united into an association at a time when rents across the city have increased by 22%. The housing market crunch is widely attributed to corporate building takeovers and the rise of AI companies. The investor group landlord, Nabob Hill LLC, purchased the building in July 2025. Since then, tenants, many of whom primarily speak Chinese, have reported issues of access to the building and sparse English-only written and verbal communication.
Property management for the building has conducted multiple inspections of tenant units in the past several months. In April, Nabob Hill LLC stopped accepting rent from a number of units in the building who had received eviction notices, adding to tenant fears of imminent displacement. Sue Yeng Yan, a 92 year-old woman and former caregiver, has lived in her unit for more than 40 years and was one of the tenants whose rent was not accepted. Physically disabled, Ms. Yan’s physical and mental health have suffered from stress after receiving an eviction notice.
“The tenants have lived here happily and peacefully. We have helped each other when needed, our kids have played with each other while growing up here,” said Kin Wong, tenant of 35 years and son-in-law to Ms. Yan. “Our senior tenants can not be harassed and bullied by this investment group. We have formed a tenant association to help our seniors speak up and protect their rights. They deserve respect and protection.”
The tenants demand a stop to the evictions after the landlord proceeded to file a case against one of their neighbors, Kit Ying Mak. Ms. Mak is the primary caregiver for her disabled mother, who has lived in the building since 2002. “My family cannot afford for my mom to get evicted in her condition. These inspections feel like harassment, and all the while I have not received any communication on what more I can do,” said Ms. Mak. “Forming this tenant association helped me understand that we have power in numbers. We don’t have to do this alone.”
Shelby Nacino, Asian Law Caucus housing director and legal representative for the tenants, said, “We’re here to make clear that long-term tenants — including seniors, immigrants, and tenants who are limited English proficient — deserve respect and adequate communication. Homes are not commodities that exist solely to maximize profit for investors and landlords. We at the Asian Law Caucus are not going to let our seniors and our working families be forced out of their homes.”
“In San Francisco, evictions are up 25% over the last 2 years, and city-wide about 22% of the tenants being evicted are seniors. With San Francisco’s soaring rents, if the seniors lose their current housing – there is no affordable, replacement housing,” said Laura Chiera, executive director and managing attorney at Legal Assistance to the Elderly. “These seniors have spent a lifetime contributing to and building San Francisco to be the city we love. They have a right to age, in peace and dignity in their homes and in this city.”
Public records reveal that Martin Bernard Jannol, is an attorney https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/93895 , and Rebecca Z. Themelis, is a licensed real estate broker https://www2.dre.ca.gov/publicasp/pplinfo.asp?License_id=01727894 .
They are both operating out of the same mailbox at 2222 Foothill BLVD, Suite E 188, LA Canada, CA. Public records also reveal that MARTIN JANNOL (JANNOL LAW GROUP/ATTORNEY), (Zip code: 90211) made a $1000 campaign contribution to the BIDEN VICTORY FUND on 08/24/2020.
According to public records with the Secretary of State, an address listed for Nabob Hill LLC, is 3669 Denker Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90062, and other public records reveal that it is a 2 bedroom residence owned by Rebecca Z. Themelis. See public record below.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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