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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/30/2026
Palestine South Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

SJSU Press Conference On Re-instatement of Fired Professor Sang Kil

Dr. Sang
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Date:
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Coalition For Dr. Sang Kil
Location Details:
WHERE: Martin Luther King Library at San Jose State University
News conference will be live streamed at:
6/30/ 26 SJSU Press Conference On Re-instatement of Fired Professor Sang Kil

NEWS ADVISORY for Tuesday, June 30, 2026
CONTACTS:
Sang Kil, sangheakil [at] gmail.com

REINSTATED TENURED PROFESSOR SANG KIL WINS JOB BACK AFTER FAILED ATTEMPT TO FIRE HER FOR PRO-PALESTINE ADVOCACY

Arbitrator overturns Dr. Kil’s termination and orders her reinstatement; Dr. Kil sues CSU in response to its gross violation of her civil rights.

WHO:
Dr. Sang Kil, Reinstated as Professor at SJSU,
NAACP-Silicon Valley,
SJ Peace and Justice Center,
South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace and
Silicon Valley DeBug,
San Jose Against War,
SFSU Faculty for Justice in Palestine and many community groups will join together to celebrate this historic win for Dr. Kil and for free speech, academic freedom, student protest movements and pro-Palestine speech.

Dr. Kil and her community allies will be available for interviews.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 1:00 pm
WHERE: Martin Luther King Library at San Jose State University

News conference will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/SanJosePeaceAndJusticeCenter/

WHAT: Community news conference to announce that an arbitrator has ordered San Jose State
University to reinstate tenured professor Dr. Sang Kil after SJSU and CSU attempted to terminate Dr. Kil for engaging in pro-Palestine activism. Dr. Kil has now filed a lawsuit against CSU for its discriminatory and retaliatory attempts to silence her voice.

On November 21, 2025, San Jose State University, a CSU school, became the first public
American university ever to fire a full tenured professor, Dr. Sang Kil, for engaging in on-
campus activism in support of Palestine. After several rounds of appeals, on June 22,
2026, an arbitrator found CSU had violated the law and ordered it to reinstate Dr. Kil as a
tenured professor.

Dr. Kil has now filed a lawsuit against CSU and SJSU leadership for their discriminatory
and retaliatory attempts to silence and punish her for speaking out in solidarity with and
supporting Palestine and members of the Muslim and Arab community.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/SanJosePeaceAndJu...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 28, 2026 6:26PM
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