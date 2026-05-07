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No Rest Until Liberation
Date:
Sunday, July 05, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park 717 Del Monte Ave Monterey
Palestine Solidarity Vigil/ Protest now going uninterrupted over 2 1/2 years. Varying activities that have included food, art, sign making, music, cultural items sales, books, information, BDS marches with friendly, knowledgeable community. Come make Monterey your activism stop on any Sunday.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKc8bqnT1np/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 28, 2026 1:47PM
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