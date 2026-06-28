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San Francisco Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons

Retired Street Artist Responds To Police Brutality At Trans March

by Snookie
Sun, Jun 28, 2026 9:33AM
The Trans March ended with police brutalizing our comrades. A former street artist calls for MOAR alternative neighborhood beautification!!!
The Trans March ended with police brutalizing our comrades. A former street artist calls for MOAR alternative neighborhood beautification!!!
Hey, it's your girl Snookie. I will confirm that I am a queer woman, but I will neither confirm nor deny whether my pussy is neo or natal, but I stand for the trans community.

I am glad to see that Trans March was liberating, and I am glad to see that turbo-Zionist YIMBY Scott Wiener was chased out of the Trans March. Reports are also coming in that the graffiti game was fire, and that various spots that don't get normally hit were hit. Thank you for carrying on the legacy; back in 2023, I did a little unsanctioned art therapy the day before Trans March in Dolores Park.

But what I am upset about is that, despite the fact that the Trans March was non-violent, a bunch of filth (remember, we don't call cops pigs because its offensive to pigs, remember) decided to get brutal on our beloved trans community.

Solidarity to those who were arrested and those who were injured in this shitshow, and I hope you all go free and are able to heal. Fuck state brutality, and fuck the fact that we fought so hard for our rights, only for them to be taken away. Resistance is the legacy of the Comptons Cafeteria Riot.

Now is the time to stop doing the sashay to brunch and start doing the aerosol boogie. Its time to start whipping your 94s and do some 594s (but seriously, practice good security culture). Suggested slogans include:

(Trans Symbol)
FTP
ACAB
1312
HWDP (note, I am not the same individual who does the bubble tag with cat ears and whiskers)

Also, its time to once again whip out your Poscas and redecorate the poles at the Transgender District; pro-tip they will run for a while as it is hard to remove these messages.

I believe in a diversity of tactics to confront the carceral society that we are all forced to live in, and this is but one tactic.

You know you love me,

Snookie (she/her)



§Make Muni Free And Defund SFPD
by Snookie
Sun, Jun 28, 2026 9:33AM
53026344925_99a2ed30ea.jpg
§Return 111 Taylor To Trans Folks
by Snookie
Sun, Jun 28, 2026 9:33AM
52983737332_a57268c678_w.jpg
§Vegan Rolls Not Gender Roles
by Snookie
Sun, Jun 28, 2026 9:33AM
53000069853_b7a8259b51_w.jpg
(Note, this was poorly buffed the morning of Trans March 2023, DPW has a skill issue)
§Fuck Rainbow Capitalism
by Snookie
Sun, Jun 28, 2026 9:33AM
52999993750_dc86c6178d_w.jpg
(Note, this was poorly buffed the morning of Trans March 2023, DPW has a skill issue)
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