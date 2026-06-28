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Rise of the bible-bangers, holy rollers, and Christian nationalists
The fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump pissing off the Christians, while mocking Jesus Christ in the process.
Rise of the bible-bangers, holy rollers, and Christian nationalists
Texas will require students to read Bible passages in public schools
By Lynda Carson - June 28, 2026
It’s June 28, 2026. Fire works are blasting already, and some people are celebrating the 250th year anniversary of the U.S.A., that includes a bloody history of slavery, presidents who owned slaves, the Indian wars, Indian Removal Act, theft of indigenous people’s land, one war after another including the American war that was against Vietnam, religious coercion, the attack on Roe v. Wade and women’s right to choose, the religious war on the LGBTQ plus community, in addition to Project 2025 pushing marriage on millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants.
Separation Of Church and State.
Project 2025 “The plan calls for establishing a government that would be imbued with “biblical principles” and run by a president who holds sweeping executive powers.”
In a very ominous NBC report that came out Friday it was reported that, “A Trump commission urges ‘bridges’ between church and state in a sweeping report.”
This is a federal government effort meant to bring an end to the ‘separation of church and state’, and impose a right-wing fascist Christian Nationalist dictatorship form of government upon the American public.
Reportedly, “Four religions—Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism—account for over 73% of the world's population.”
Religious coercion taking place in many forms has already been unleashed all across the nation in an effort to end the separation of church and state. According to Wikipedia, “The separation of church and state or separation of religion and state is a philosophical and jurisprudential concept for defining political distance in the relationship between religious organizations and the state.”
Reportedly on a PBS website, in part it says, “AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas education board on Friday approved a required reading list for more than 5 million public school students that includes Bible passages, widening conservative efforts to push Christian teachings in U.S. classrooms. The Texas State Board of Education, which is controlled by Republicans, approved the list over critics who argued the titles lack diversity and blur the separation of church and state enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Supporters say Judeo-Christian traditions were fundamental to the nation's founding and that should be reflected in the public school curriculum.”
That’s right. Children in Texas public grade schools will be forced against their will to read passages from the Bible.
Some passages of the Bible that may be read by students in Texas include the following:
Deuteronomy 13 presents the dangers of idolatry and foreign relations, insisting that those who advocate the worship of Canaanite deities must be killed, and that a town that worships them must be entirely exterminated, including its livestock.
Deuteronomy 17 punishes anyone who worships a deity besides Yahweh, or a feature of the natural world as divine, with stoning to death, and likewise imposes the death penalty on anyone who disobeys the judicial decision of a priest.
Deuteronomy 20 regulates warfare, allowing for various exemptions from military service, and mandating that the first act of fighting any city that is far away must be an offer of peace. If peace is refused, it must be sieged and all males put to the sword; "women, children, livestock, and whatever else is in the city — all its spoil" — may be taken as plunder and kept. Any city within the specified inheritance are to be completely exterminated: "…you shall not leave alive anything that breathes. But you shall utterly destroy (ha-harem taharimem) them, the Hittite and the Amorite, the Canaanite and the Perizzite, the Hivite and the Jebusite, as the Lord your God has commanded you…" exempting only the fruit trees.
Deuteronomy 22 orders the killing of women who cannot prove that they were virgins on their wedding night, and of both the man and woman when a man sleeps with another man's wife. It also mandates the death penalty for a man who has sexual relations with a betrothed virgin, and of the virgin if she does not cry out for help when raped.
Deuteronomy 25 allows for judges to have people punished in legal disputes by flogging, but limits the number of strikes to forty.
Meanwhile, evangelical’s Protestant leaders, including Franklin Graham, are in bed with the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis, and white supremacists who have voted to place the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump back into office. Federal employees have sued the Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, for “religious coercion,” and HUD Secretary Scott Turner has used HUD’s website to promote his religious, and political views. Last May, the White House hosted a day-long prayer festival to promote America’s christian origins that included many government officials such as the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, Scott Turner, Marko Rubio, Scott Turner, Pete Hegseth, Mike Johnson, and others. Making matters worse, the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has been claiming that it’s a holy war against Iran going on, and he has been repeatedly pushing his religious propaganda on the U.S. troops.
The convicted felon President Trump’s money making bible selling racket.
Reportedly, “Trump’s endorsement of the God Bless the USA Bible reportedly has earned him $1.3 million in 2024, according to some White House financial disclosure forms.”
That’s right. As a bible-banger, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has endorsed Bibles on a website to make lot of money. Reportedly, “The standard "God Bless the USA" (or "Presidential") Trump-endorsed Bible is listed at a base retail price of $59.99 on the official store, with specialty embossed versions—such as the Inauguration Day or Platinum editions—costing $99.99.”
Reportedly, in an 2024 article with Christianity Today, in part it said, “Trump endorsed the Bible around Easter, shortly after a New York State court threaten to start seizing assets if he couldn’t pay a $175 million bond while he appealed his conviction in a civil fraud case.
“This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion,” Trump said in a promotional video. “We must protect content that is pro-God. We love God. And we have to protect anything that is pro-God. We must defend God in the public square and not allow the media or the left-wing groups to silence, censor, or discriminate against us.”
The God Bless the USA Bible uses the King James Version and is published with a copy of the chorus of “God Bless the USA,” handwritten by country singer Lee Greenwood: “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. / And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.” It also includes the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Bible sells for $59.99. Editions endorsed by Trump, including the Inauguration Day Edition, the Presidential Edition, and the Golden Age Edition, sell for $99.99.
The Bibles are printed for about $3 each in Hangzhou, China, according to the Associated Press. Religious books are exempt from tariffs on Chinese imports, the US Customs and Border Protection told Christianity Today.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Texas will require students to read Bible passages in public schools
By Lynda Carson - June 28, 2026
It’s June 28, 2026. Fire works are blasting already, and some people are celebrating the 250th year anniversary of the U.S.A., that includes a bloody history of slavery, presidents who owned slaves, the Indian wars, Indian Removal Act, theft of indigenous people’s land, one war after another including the American war that was against Vietnam, religious coercion, the attack on Roe v. Wade and women’s right to choose, the religious war on the LGBTQ plus community, in addition to Project 2025 pushing marriage on millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants.
Separation Of Church and State.
Project 2025 “The plan calls for establishing a government that would be imbued with “biblical principles” and run by a president who holds sweeping executive powers.”
In a very ominous NBC report that came out Friday it was reported that, “A Trump commission urges ‘bridges’ between church and state in a sweeping report.”
This is a federal government effort meant to bring an end to the ‘separation of church and state’, and impose a right-wing fascist Christian Nationalist dictatorship form of government upon the American public.
Reportedly, “Four religions—Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism—account for over 73% of the world's population.”
Religious coercion taking place in many forms has already been unleashed all across the nation in an effort to end the separation of church and state. According to Wikipedia, “The separation of church and state or separation of religion and state is a philosophical and jurisprudential concept for defining political distance in the relationship between religious organizations and the state.”
Reportedly on a PBS website, in part it says, “AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas education board on Friday approved a required reading list for more than 5 million public school students that includes Bible passages, widening conservative efforts to push Christian teachings in U.S. classrooms. The Texas State Board of Education, which is controlled by Republicans, approved the list over critics who argued the titles lack diversity and blur the separation of church and state enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Supporters say Judeo-Christian traditions were fundamental to the nation's founding and that should be reflected in the public school curriculum.”
That’s right. Children in Texas public grade schools will be forced against their will to read passages from the Bible.
Some passages of the Bible that may be read by students in Texas include the following:
Deuteronomy 13 presents the dangers of idolatry and foreign relations, insisting that those who advocate the worship of Canaanite deities must be killed, and that a town that worships them must be entirely exterminated, including its livestock.
Deuteronomy 17 punishes anyone who worships a deity besides Yahweh, or a feature of the natural world as divine, with stoning to death, and likewise imposes the death penalty on anyone who disobeys the judicial decision of a priest.
Deuteronomy 20 regulates warfare, allowing for various exemptions from military service, and mandating that the first act of fighting any city that is far away must be an offer of peace. If peace is refused, it must be sieged and all males put to the sword; "women, children, livestock, and whatever else is in the city — all its spoil" — may be taken as plunder and kept. Any city within the specified inheritance are to be completely exterminated: "…you shall not leave alive anything that breathes. But you shall utterly destroy (ha-harem taharimem) them, the Hittite and the Amorite, the Canaanite and the Perizzite, the Hivite and the Jebusite, as the Lord your God has commanded you…" exempting only the fruit trees.
Deuteronomy 22 orders the killing of women who cannot prove that they were virgins on their wedding night, and of both the man and woman when a man sleeps with another man's wife. It also mandates the death penalty for a man who has sexual relations with a betrothed virgin, and of the virgin if she does not cry out for help when raped.
Deuteronomy 25 allows for judges to have people punished in legal disputes by flogging, but limits the number of strikes to forty.
Meanwhile, evangelical’s Protestant leaders, including Franklin Graham, are in bed with the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis, and white supremacists who have voted to place the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump back into office. Federal employees have sued the Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, for “religious coercion,” and HUD Secretary Scott Turner has used HUD’s website to promote his religious, and political views. Last May, the White House hosted a day-long prayer festival to promote America’s christian origins that included many government officials such as the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, Scott Turner, Marko Rubio, Scott Turner, Pete Hegseth, Mike Johnson, and others. Making matters worse, the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has been claiming that it’s a holy war against Iran going on, and he has been repeatedly pushing his religious propaganda on the U.S. troops.
The convicted felon President Trump’s money making bible selling racket.
Reportedly, “Trump’s endorsement of the God Bless the USA Bible reportedly has earned him $1.3 million in 2024, according to some White House financial disclosure forms.”
That’s right. As a bible-banger, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has endorsed Bibles on a website to make lot of money. Reportedly, “The standard "God Bless the USA" (or "Presidential") Trump-endorsed Bible is listed at a base retail price of $59.99 on the official store, with specialty embossed versions—such as the Inauguration Day or Platinum editions—costing $99.99.”
Reportedly, in an 2024 article with Christianity Today, in part it said, “Trump endorsed the Bible around Easter, shortly after a New York State court threaten to start seizing assets if he couldn’t pay a $175 million bond while he appealed his conviction in a civil fraud case.
“This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion,” Trump said in a promotional video. “We must protect content that is pro-God. We love God. And we have to protect anything that is pro-God. We must defend God in the public square and not allow the media or the left-wing groups to silence, censor, or discriminate against us.”
The God Bless the USA Bible uses the King James Version and is published with a copy of the chorus of “God Bless the USA,” handwritten by country singer Lee Greenwood: “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. / And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.” It also includes the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Bible sells for $59.99. Editions endorsed by Trump, including the Inauguration Day Edition, the Presidential Edition, and the Golden Age Edition, sell for $99.99.
The Bibles are printed for about $3 each in Hangzhou, China, according to the Associated Press. Religious books are exempt from tariffs on Chinese imports, the US Customs and Border Protection told Christianity Today.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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