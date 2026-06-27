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View events for the week of 7/2/2026
Palestine International Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Virtual Press Conference: 1,000 days of the genocide in Gaza

Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q54Sl1upREGtl_sQm01S_w#/registration
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Date:
Thursday, July 02, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q54Sl1upREGtl_sQm01S_w#/registration
Global virtual press conference marking 1,000 days of the genocide in Gaza.

For 1,000 days, healthcare workers, teachers, humanitarian workers, faith leaders, and families have struggled to preserve life under unimaginable conditions. More than one million children remain under siege; at least 20,179 children have been killed—one child every hour for 1,000 days. More than 1,700 healthcare workers have lost their lives, and hundreds of healthcare professionals have been detained, including 18 physicians who remain imprisoned under reported conditions of torture.

This press conference will bring together live speakers from across Gaza, including representatives of the healthcare, humanitarian, education, water and sanitation, civil society, and local governance sectors, who will share firsthand testimony about the devastating impact of the past 1,000 days on children, healthcare, access to clean water, education, civilian infrastructure, and daily survival. They will be joined by medical and humanitarian organizations, healthcare professionals, educators, faith leaders, and advocates from around the world in a shared commitment to bear witness and call for immediate action.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 27, 2026 7:36PM
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