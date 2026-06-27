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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/11/2026
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

HEALAfrica.org Benefit Show at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center

San Jose Peace &amp; Justice Center 48 South 7th Street, San Jose, California, 95112
original image (1024x1280)
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Date:
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Email:
Location Details:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center 48 South 7th Street, San Jose, California, 95112
A Benefit Show / Fundraiser for HEAL Africa Saturday, July 11, 2026 7 PM - Midnight Featuring local artists Know Morals, MaQ SteeZ, Voltaire Slapadelic, Dub Souljah, Opium Sabbah, Sorin Vibee, DJ Di-¢ent + Open Mic. Co-sponsored by Human Agenda, San Jose Clothing Swap, San Jose Food Not Bombs, San Jose Against War, HERO Tent, Code Pink Bay Area, ProgressInNumbers, FRSO San Jose, Vigil 4 Gaza, South Bay Banner 4 Palestine, & San Jose Peace & Justice Center. HEALAfrica.org is a Congolese-based medical organization that provides surgical care, reconstructive surgery, and community health programs to survivors of conflict-related injuries and other vulnerable patients, focusing on long-term recovery and rebuilding lives.
For more information: https://www.babag.org/calendar
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 27, 2026 1:52PM
§
by Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Sat, Jun 27, 2026 1:52PM
sm_img_20260624_200640.jpg
original image (1024x1280)
https://www.babag.org/calendar
§
by Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Sat, Jun 27, 2026 1:52PM
sm_img-20260627-wa0026.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
https://www.babag.org/calendar
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