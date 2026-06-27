HEALAfrica.org Benefit Show at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center

Date:

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide

Email:

Location Details:

San Jose Peace & Justice Center 48 South 7th Street, San Jose, California, 95112

A Benefit Show / Fundraiser for HEAL Africa Saturday, July 11, 2026 7 PM - Midnight Featuring local artists Know Morals, MaQ SteeZ, Voltaire Slapadelic, Dub Souljah, Opium Sabbah, Sorin Vibee, DJ Di-¢ent + Open Mic. Co-sponsored by Human Agenda, San Jose Clothing Swap, San Jose Food Not Bombs, San Jose Against War, HERO Tent, Code Pink Bay Area, ProgressInNumbers, FRSO San Jose, Vigil 4 Gaza, South Bay Banner 4 Palestine, & San Jose Peace & Justice Center. HEALAfrica.org is a Congolese-based medical organization that provides surgical care, reconstructive surgery, and community health programs to survivors of conflict-related injuries and other vulnerable patients, focusing on long-term recovery and rebuilding lives.