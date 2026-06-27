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Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers LGBTI / Queer

SF Labor Commemorates Coors Successful Labor Boycott & Opposes the Attacks On LBGTQ Today

by LVP
Sat, Jun 27, 2026 9:04AM
A labor supported commemoration was held in front of the Twin Peaks bar at Castro and Market to commemorate the history of the organizing campaign of labor and LBGTQ community to oppose the Coor's beer companies reactionary policies.
Labor Community Rally In Front Of Twins Peaks Bar To Commemorate the Fight Against Coors Beer
original image (2977x3023)
A commemoration was held for the labor community boycott of Coors beer and opposition to attacks on LBGTQ people then and today. The SF Labor Council endorsed the commemoration as well as the Teamsters Joint Council and after the rally the trade unionists and supporters marched to join the Trans March in San Francisco.

Additional Media:

Long Live Allan Baird! Retired President of IBT 921 Coors Equal Rights And the Fight For Justice
https://youtu.be/SMqU7LhLsTA

“Brewed with Blood”: The Coors Beercott of the 1970s
https://daily.jstor.org/brewed-with-blood-the-coors-beercott-of-the-1970s/

Teamsters Pride At Work: A Look Back At The Coors Boycott
https://teamster.org/2017/06/teamsters-pride-work-look-back-coors-boycott/

Community honors labor hero who built connections to LGBTQ movement
https://48hills.org/2021/06/community-honors-labor-hero-who-built-connections-to-lgbtq-movement/

LGBTQs rally for longtime labor stalwart Baird as Pride festivities begin
https://www.ebar.com/index.php?id=306400

No Red-Baiting! No Race-Baiting! No Queen-Baiting! by Allan Bérubé
https://outhistory.org/exhibits/show/no-baiting/red-race-queen?
fbclid=IwAR2I1ER3gZY0JiozCRFUQVbfMpNP1uofzun08HM9C2jSiR2AVxb6zQX-NBA

'We Took Care of Each Other': A Maritime Union's Hidden History of Gay-Straight and Interracial Solidarity
https://labornotes.org/blogs/2021/06/we-took-care-each-other-maritime-unions-hidden-history-gay-straight-and-interracial?fbclid=IwAR0J9dXWAqdC9u8WQkh4sYJ7nZzEqm-8956pkAcAjCKlcx-fCheeVCZCUYI

Teamster Concession Bargaining & Cost of A Take-over & The Merger of GCIIU At Hearst Owned SF Chronicle
https://youtu.be/0Af7r5Y4fN8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DHP-t2qCzWE
§Labor Supporters Of Rally To Commemorate Coors Boycott
by LVP
Sat, Jun 27, 2026 9:04AM
sm_coors_union_trans_rally_participants.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Labor and community supporters rallied before the San Francisco Trans march at the Twin Peaks bar in the Castro to commemorate the organizing in San Francisco by labor to oppose the Coors company and their owners who besides being union busters organized against the LBGTQ community.
https://youtu.be/DHP-t2qCzWE
§Bay Area Teamster Rallied To Commemorate Fight Against Coors
by LVP
Sat, Jun 27, 2026 9:04AM
sm_coors_teamster_flag_at_castro_rally.jpg
original image (2210x1225)
Bay Area Teamsters rallied with other unionists and community groups to commemorate the fight against the union buster Coors which also organized against the LBGTQ community then and today. There was no mention of the fact that the president of the Teamster union Sean O'Brien has backed anti-LBGTQ senator Josh Holley and even invited him to speak at the Teamster convention in Las Vegas.
https://youtu.be/DHP-t2qCzWE
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