A labor supported commemoration was held in front of the Twin Peaks bar at Castro and Market to commemorate the history of the organizing campaign of labor and LBGTQ community to oppose the Coor's beer companies reactionary policies.

A commemoration was held for the labor community boycott of Coors beer and opposition to attacks on LBGTQ people then and today. The SF Labor Council endorsed the commemoration as well as the Teamsters Joint Council and after the rally the trade unionists and supporters marched to join the Trans March in San Francisco.Additional Media:Long Live Allan Baird! Retired President of IBT 921 Coors Equal Rights And the Fight For Justice“Brewed with Blood”: The Coors Beercott of the 1970sTeamsters Pride At Work: A Look Back At The Coors BoycottCommunity honors labor hero who built connections to LGBTQ movementLGBTQs rally for longtime labor stalwart Baird as Pride festivities beginNo Red-Baiting! No Race-Baiting! No Queen-Baiting! by Allan Bérubéfbclid=IwAR2I1ER3gZY0JiozCRFUQVbfMpNP1uofzun08HM9C2jSiR2AVxb6zQX-NBA'We Took Care of Each Other': A Maritime Union's Hidden History of Gay-Straight and Interracial SolidarityTeamster Concession Bargaining & Cost of A Take-over & The Merger of GCIIU At Hearst Owned SF ChronicleProduction of Labor Video Project