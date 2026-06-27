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SF Labor Commemorates Coors Successful Labor Boycott & Opposes the Attacks On LBGTQ Today
A labor supported commemoration was held in front of the Twin Peaks bar at Castro and Market to commemorate the history of the organizing campaign of labor and LBGTQ community to oppose the Coor's beer companies reactionary policies.
A commemoration was held for the labor community boycott of Coors beer and opposition to attacks on LBGTQ people then and today. The SF Labor Council endorsed the commemoration as well as the Teamsters Joint Council and after the rally the trade unionists and supporters marched to join the Trans March in San Francisco.
Additional Media:
Long Live Allan Baird! Retired President of IBT 921 Coors Equal Rights And the Fight For Justice
https://youtu.be/SMqU7LhLsTA
“Brewed with Blood”: The Coors Beercott of the 1970s
https://daily.jstor.org/brewed-with-blood-the-coors-beercott-of-the-1970s/
Teamsters Pride At Work: A Look Back At The Coors Boycott
https://teamster.org/2017/06/teamsters-pride-work-look-back-coors-boycott/
Community honors labor hero who built connections to LGBTQ movement
https://48hills.org/2021/06/community-honors-labor-hero-who-built-connections-to-lgbtq-movement/
LGBTQs rally for longtime labor stalwart Baird as Pride festivities begin
https://www.ebar.com/index.php?id=306400
No Red-Baiting! No Race-Baiting! No Queen-Baiting! by Allan Bérubé
https://outhistory.org/exhibits/show/no-baiting/red-race-queen?
fbclid=IwAR2I1ER3gZY0JiozCRFUQVbfMpNP1uofzun08HM9C2jSiR2AVxb6zQX-NBA
'We Took Care of Each Other': A Maritime Union's Hidden History of Gay-Straight and Interracial Solidarity
https://labornotes.org/blogs/2021/06/we-took-care-each-other-maritime-unions-hidden-history-gay-straight-and-interracial?fbclid=IwAR0J9dXWAqdC9u8WQkh4sYJ7nZzEqm-8956pkAcAjCKlcx-fCheeVCZCUYI
Teamster Concession Bargaining & Cost of A Take-over & The Merger of GCIIU At Hearst Owned SF Chronicle
https://youtu.be/0Af7r5Y4fN8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
Long Live Allan Baird! Retired President of IBT 921 Coors Equal Rights And the Fight For Justice
https://youtu.be/SMqU7LhLsTA
“Brewed with Blood”: The Coors Beercott of the 1970s
https://daily.jstor.org/brewed-with-blood-the-coors-beercott-of-the-1970s/
Teamsters Pride At Work: A Look Back At The Coors Boycott
https://teamster.org/2017/06/teamsters-pride-work-look-back-coors-boycott/
Community honors labor hero who built connections to LGBTQ movement
https://48hills.org/2021/06/community-honors-labor-hero-who-built-connections-to-lgbtq-movement/
LGBTQs rally for longtime labor stalwart Baird as Pride festivities begin
https://www.ebar.com/index.php?id=306400
No Red-Baiting! No Race-Baiting! No Queen-Baiting! by Allan Bérubé
https://outhistory.org/exhibits/show/no-baiting/red-race-queen?
fbclid=IwAR2I1ER3gZY0JiozCRFUQVbfMpNP1uofzun08HM9C2jSiR2AVxb6zQX-NBA
'We Took Care of Each Other': A Maritime Union's Hidden History of Gay-Straight and Interracial Solidarity
https://labornotes.org/blogs/2021/06/we-took-care-each-other-maritime-unions-hidden-history-gay-straight-and-interracial?fbclid=IwAR0J9dXWAqdC9u8WQkh4sYJ7nZzEqm-8956pkAcAjCKlcx-fCheeVCZCUYI
Teamster Concession Bargaining & Cost of A Take-over & The Merger of GCIIU At Hearst Owned SF Chronicle
https://youtu.be/0Af7r5Y4fN8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DHP-t2qCzWE
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