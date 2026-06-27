top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley LGBTI / Queer Racial Justice

Neo-Nazi Joshua Arbues Shows Up to Intimidate Upcoming Pride Celebration in Oakdale, CA

by Support Oakdale Pride
Sat, Jun 27, 2026 1:43AM
Anti-LGBTQ+ bigots including violent neo-Nazis want to shut down Pride in Oakdale, CA.
Anti-LGBTQ+ bigots including violent neo-Nazis want to shut down Pride in Oakdale, CA.
original image (944x879)
In late June, anti-LGBTQ+ bigots came out to an Oakdale City Council meeting to attack plans for an upcoming Pride event which was supposed to happen at a local park, claiming that the planned drag performance was a threat to local children, parroting far-Right conspiracy theories pushed by Republican politicians and corporate outlets like Fox News.

Among those in the audience who came out to oppose the upcoming Pride celebration was Joshua Arbues, a pro-Hitler neo-Nazi influencer living in Oakdale, CA, and the man behind “Curb Stomp MFG,” an online merch store, which sells neo-Nazi themed clothing, promoting graphic violence.

Following the meeting, Pride organizers announced that they would be moving the Pride event from a local park to inside a community center, citing fears of potential harassment of event attendees.

These fears are not without warrant. Only a few weeks earlier, a man was arrested on hate-crime charges for destroying a Pride flag at a local coffee shop. In 2020, militia members and other far-Right activists in Oakdale yelled racial slurs and attempted to harass and intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters while police stood by. Oakdale, CA was also once the home of neo-Nazi leader Nathan Damigo, one of the key organizers of the deadly white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Active neo-Nazis showing up to oppose community gatherings of the local LGBTQ+ community should be met with widespread opposition and refusal to let white supremacists intimidate working-class people from organizing and celebrating Pride together.

Oakdale celebrates Pride on Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gene Bianchi Community Center at 110 S. 2nd Ave. The event is free.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code