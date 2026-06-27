From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Neo-Nazi Joshua Arbues Shows Up to Intimidate Upcoming Pride Celebration in Oakdale, CA
Anti-LGBTQ+ bigots including violent neo-Nazis want to shut down Pride in Oakdale, CA.
In late June, anti-LGBTQ+ bigots came out to an Oakdale City Council meeting to attack plans for an upcoming Pride event which was supposed to happen at a local park, claiming that the planned drag performance was a threat to local children, parroting far-Right conspiracy theories pushed by Republican politicians and corporate outlets like Fox News.
Among those in the audience who came out to oppose the upcoming Pride celebration was Joshua Arbues, a pro-Hitler neo-Nazi influencer living in Oakdale, CA, and the man behind “Curb Stomp MFG,” an online merch store, which sells neo-Nazi themed clothing, promoting graphic violence.
Following the meeting, Pride organizers announced that they would be moving the Pride event from a local park to inside a community center, citing fears of potential harassment of event attendees.
These fears are not without warrant. Only a few weeks earlier, a man was arrested on hate-crime charges for destroying a Pride flag at a local coffee shop. In 2020, militia members and other far-Right activists in Oakdale yelled racial slurs and attempted to harass and intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters while police stood by. Oakdale, CA was also once the home of neo-Nazi leader Nathan Damigo, one of the key organizers of the deadly white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.
Active neo-Nazis showing up to oppose community gatherings of the local LGBTQ+ community should be met with widespread opposition and refusal to let white supremacists intimidate working-class people from organizing and celebrating Pride together.
Oakdale celebrates Pride on Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gene Bianchi Community Center at 110 S. 2nd Ave. The event is free.
Among those in the audience who came out to oppose the upcoming Pride celebration was Joshua Arbues, a pro-Hitler neo-Nazi influencer living in Oakdale, CA, and the man behind “Curb Stomp MFG,” an online merch store, which sells neo-Nazi themed clothing, promoting graphic violence.
Following the meeting, Pride organizers announced that they would be moving the Pride event from a local park to inside a community center, citing fears of potential harassment of event attendees.
These fears are not without warrant. Only a few weeks earlier, a man was arrested on hate-crime charges for destroying a Pride flag at a local coffee shop. In 2020, militia members and other far-Right activists in Oakdale yelled racial slurs and attempted to harass and intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters while police stood by. Oakdale, CA was also once the home of neo-Nazi leader Nathan Damigo, one of the key organizers of the deadly white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.
Active neo-Nazis showing up to oppose community gatherings of the local LGBTQ+ community should be met with widespread opposition and refusal to let white supremacists intimidate working-class people from organizing and celebrating Pride together.
Oakdale celebrates Pride on Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gene Bianchi Community Center at 110 S. 2nd Ave. The event is free.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network