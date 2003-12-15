Flyer the Fourth Community Call

Date:

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

USCPR Action

Location Details:

We are approaching 1,000 days of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people on July 2. Just two days later, Trump plans to celebrate 250 years of the American settler colonial state, whitewashing its genocidal history.



We live in an empire built upon genocide, violently committed to murdering the Indigenous people of this land and enslaving kidnapped Africans. An empire that funnels our tax dollars to Israel to commit genocide against Palestinians. An empire that employs armed ICE agents to kidnap our neighbors. An empire that constructs 80+ militarized Cop Cities to repress our communities. An empire known for dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for massacring families in Vietnam, and for invading Iraq and Afghanistan. An empire that still steals and abuses Indigenous lands and water.



The only option is to resist this violence, and to fight for a future where we’re all free.



Resist the America 250 Genocide Agenda by engaging with your neighbors and demanding that your members of Congress support the Block the Bombs Act and Melt ICE Act.



Join our Flyer the Fourth community to learn best ways to engage your neighbors on this issue, informed by the latest IMEU polling and last year’s lessons.