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Panel-Fascism, Jim Crow 2, The Fight For A United Working Class Front & A General Strike
Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83449767760
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83449767760
6/27/26 UFCLP Panel-Fascism, Jim Crow 2, The Fight For A United Working Class Front & A General Strike
Time: Saturday Jun 27, 2026 4:00 PM Pacific Time/ 6:00 PM CST/7:00 PM EST
The jerry mandering of Congressional seats eliminating Black representation in the South and the rise of Jim Crow 2 is a major attack on not only the Black people, workers and the unions. This is combined with the massive attacks by ICE fascist thugs. The need to mobilize the working class in preparation for a martial law and an attack on democratic rights will be discussed and how that can take place.
Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
Time: Saturday Jun 27, 2026 4:00 PM Pacific Time/ 6:00 PM CST/7:00 PM EST
The jerry mandering of Congressional seats eliminating Black representation in the South and the rise of Jim Crow 2 is a major attack on not only the Black people, workers and the unions. This is combined with the massive attacks by ICE fascist thugs. The need to mobilize the working class in preparation for a martial law and an attack on democratic rights will be discussed and how that can take place.
Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 26, 2026 4:19PM
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