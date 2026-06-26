6/27/26 UFCLP Panel-Fascism, Jim Crow 2, The Fight For A United Working Class Front & A General StrikeTime: Saturday Jun 27, 2026 4:00 PM Pacific Time/ 6:00 PM CST/7:00 PM ESTThe jerry mandering of Congressional seats eliminating Black representation in the South and the rise of Jim Crow 2 is a major attack on not only the Black people, workers and the unions. This is combined with the massive attacks by ICE fascist thugs. The need to mobilize the working class in preparation for a martial law and an attack on democratic rights will be discussed and how that can take place.Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party