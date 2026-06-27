#TeslaTakedown San José is joining forces in solidarity with 50501 San José ALL of US 250

Date:

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

#TeslaTakedown San José is teaming up with 50501 San José for ALL of U.S. 250 TRUTH EQUITY & FREEDOM A NATIONWIDE MOBILIZATION



We the workers create the profit. Together let’s fight back against trillionaire Elon Musk. Let’s fight back against: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.



Where: Winchester Shopping Center sign



Make: a big sign that can be read from across the street



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair



Wear: a hat and sunscreen



Park: nearby in the neighborhood, or ride your bike, or take the bus



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.







#TeslaTakedown #50501 San José