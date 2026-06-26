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Indybay Feature
Delaney Hall To Adelanto! Support Hunger & Labor Strike At Geo Group Protest In SF
Date:
Friday, July 03, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AROC, DSA, Compton's Coalition
Location Details:
Geo Group For Profit Jail
Turk & Taylor St
San Francisco
Turk & Taylor St
San Francisco
Delaney Hall To Adelanto
Solidarity Rally at GEO Group Jail In SF
July 3, 2026 5PM
Turk & Taylor St.
San Francisco
Solidarity Rally at GEO Group Jail In SF
July 3, 2026 5PM
Turk & Taylor St.
San Francisco
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 26, 2026 8:04AM
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