Postmaster General, David Steiner, threatened to restrict delivery of mail-in-ballots newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

Postal workers handling mail-in-ballots at Post Office, in these very grim times when postal workers are under attack, and the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his myrmidon billionaire Postmaster General, David Steiner, are viciously trying to unlawfully restrict our votes!