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Postmaster General, David Steiner, threatened to restrict delivery of mail-in-ballots
Postal workers handling mail-in-ballots at Post Office, in these very grim times when postal workers are under attack, and the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his myrmidon billionaire Postmaster General, David Steiner, are viciously trying to unlawfully restrict our votes!
Postmaster General, David Steiner, threatened to restrict delivery of mail-in-ballots
Judge blocks, Postmaster General David Steiner who wants to restrict our votes
By Lynda Carson - June 25, 2026
The fascist white supremacist MAGA Neo-Nazis are dead serious about restricting our right to vote in an effort to stay in power by any means necessary, just like the Nazis and Third Reich tried to do.
In todays news, NPR reports, “Judge blocks Postal Service proposal to restrict mail-in voting under Trump’s order. A judge has blocked the U.S. Postal Service's proposals responding to President Trump's order, including not delivering ballots in states that don't turn over voter lists to the federal government.”
That’s right. The low-down dirty dealing billionaire Postmaster General, David Steiner, has tried to blackmail the voters with an illegal scheme to not deliver mail-in ballots to states unless they submit to the unlawful whims of the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, who wants to restrict people from voting.
In yesterdays news, the fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, who has falsely claimed repeatedly that he lost a former election because it was stolen from him, refused to sign an affordable housing bill until the House and Senate passes a bill forcing Americans to show proof of citizenship to vote in elections.
This is the same the fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, who unleashed the January 6 mob of fascist criminals to attack the Capitol Building to block the Electoral College votes from being counted, and later pardoned the 1,500 January 6 criminals convicted of crimes after attacking the Capitol Building.
Fascist, Postmaster General (USPS), David Paul Steiner, who backs Trump’s efforts to restrict voters from voting, is anti-union, and anti-voter.
Reportedly in a story yesterday with GovExec.com, in part it says, “The U.S. Postal Service won’t deliver mail ballots in states that refuse to turn over lists of voters under a proposed rule, the agency’s chief executive said Wednesday, angering Democrats who warn the decision will disenfranchise voters.
Postmaster General David Steiner defended the rule at a Senate hearing and dismissed accusations that the Postal Service was acting politically after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March restricting voting by mail.
“If a state refuses to turn their absentee voter list over to the federal government, will the Postal Service still mail their ballots under this proposed rule?” Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, asked Steiner.
“Under our proposed regulation, no,” Steiner replied.
Steiner’s testimony, before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, marked the clearest acknowledgment yet by a federal official that the rule could significantly alter how the Postal Service processes election mail across the country.
Every state would have to provide the names of residents expected to vote by mail. Additionally, eight states and Washington, D.C., conduct elections by mailing all voters a ballot, meaning election officials would have to provide information on every voter. Those states include California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington.”
That’s right. Trumps fascist myrmidon Postmaster General (USPS), David Paul Steiner, backs the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s efforts in a political move to hijack the future elections, one way or another.
How to Submit Comments
Comments must be emailed by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2.
1. Send an email to PCFederalRegister [at] usps.gov
2. The subject line of your email should be: “Ballot Mail.”
3. Include 2 sentences or more about why the proposed rule should not take effect and how it would impact you.
4. End the email with your name, physical mailing address, and email address.
Historical Speech - Malcolm X's Full 'The Ballot or the Bullet' Speech - 1964
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ymPLDO0pOA
More about the evil billionaire Postmaster General, David Steiner, may be found below.
Press Release: NALC statement on the reported selection of David P. Steiner to lead USPS
NALC President Brian L. Renfroe released the following statement on May 6, 2025:
“As the union representing 295,000 active and retired letter carriers, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) strongly condemns the reported selection of David P. Steiner to lead the Postal Service. Steiner comes directly from service on FedEx’s board of directors, presenting a clear conflict of interest. Steiner didn’t just stroll in from the private sector—he comes straight from one of the Postal Service’s top competitors.
His selection isn’t just a conflict of interest—it’s an aggressive step toward handing America’s mail system over to corporate interests. Private shippers have been waiting to get USPS out of parcel delivery for years. Steiner’s selection is an open invitation to do just that.
During his tenure as Waste Management, Inc.’s CEO, Steiner took a stand against unions. He built his brand on union-busting, slashing jobs, and replacing workers with machines. He has publicly bragged about shrinking the union footprint. Now, he’s being handed the keys to one of the nation’s largest unionized employers. At a time when collaboration with workers helped USPS turn a $144 million profit in the last quarter of 2024, this decision flies in the face of everything that’s working.
This isn’t just bad policy—it’s a direct assault on the workers who keep the mail moving and the public connected. The damage will hit rural communities hardest, where the Postal Service isn’t just a convenience—it’s a lifeline. And make no mistake: if this appointment stands, it threatens 7.9 million jobs tied to the postal industry and service to over 300 million Americans.
The nation’s letter carriers are outraged that the Postal Service Board of Governors has chosen an anti-union postmaster general with a major conflict of interest. The board has the responsibility to do what is best for USPS. This decision is not only a failure in that responsibility but shows open contempt for the work of America’s letter carriers and the public good.”
David Steiner Is A Wealthy Billionaire:
David Steiner is a wealthy billionaire corporate executive and a former board member of Federal Express (FedEx Corp), a top competitor of the USPS, has sold $1 to $5 million in FedEx stock as recent as 10/10/2025, who’s 3 story mansion reportedly survived the Malibu fire.
Reportedly, “David Paul Steiner was born on May 4, 1960, in Alameda County, California, is an attorney, married to Judy Steiner, and has 3 kids.”
Attorney Profile - David Paul Steiner #64638
License Status: Active
Address: David Steiner & Associates, 104 W Vista Ridge Rd, Kamas, UT 84036-1363
Phone: 310-435-1800 | Fax: 310-556-0336
Email: DPSARTNETLAW [at] GMAIL.COM
Some more background information on the very wealthy stockholder David Steiner, may be found by, clicking here.
COMPLAINT against David P Steiner Postmaster General United States Postal Service.
Lee v. David P Steiner Postmaster General United States Postal Service ; Utah District Court ; Case #:, 2:26-cv-00389 ; Nature of Suit, 442 Civil Rights - Employment. Cause, 42:2000 Job Discrimination (Employment). Case Filed: May 07, 2026.
David P. Steiner has been sued in Utah District Court in a case called Lee v. Steiner.
Another case involving David P. Steiner may be found in the link below…
https://cases.justia.com/federal/district-courts/new-york/nysdce/1:2024cv10064/634527/23/0.pdf?ts=1755172878
Below is an SEC filing involving David P. Steiner and Waste Management…
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/823768/000119312517004508/d314907dex101.htm
Steiner sold Waste Management stock valued at $110K - $250K on 11/03/2025.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.coom
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Judge blocks, Postmaster General David Steiner who wants to restrict our votes
By Lynda Carson - June 25, 2026
The fascist white supremacist MAGA Neo-Nazis are dead serious about restricting our right to vote in an effort to stay in power by any means necessary, just like the Nazis and Third Reich tried to do.
In todays news, NPR reports, “Judge blocks Postal Service proposal to restrict mail-in voting under Trump’s order. A judge has blocked the U.S. Postal Service's proposals responding to President Trump's order, including not delivering ballots in states that don't turn over voter lists to the federal government.”
That’s right. The low-down dirty dealing billionaire Postmaster General, David Steiner, has tried to blackmail the voters with an illegal scheme to not deliver mail-in ballots to states unless they submit to the unlawful whims of the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, who wants to restrict people from voting.
In yesterdays news, the fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, who has falsely claimed repeatedly that he lost a former election because it was stolen from him, refused to sign an affordable housing bill until the House and Senate passes a bill forcing Americans to show proof of citizenship to vote in elections.
This is the same the fascist, white supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, who unleashed the January 6 mob of fascist criminals to attack the Capitol Building to block the Electoral College votes from being counted, and later pardoned the 1,500 January 6 criminals convicted of crimes after attacking the Capitol Building.
Fascist, Postmaster General (USPS), David Paul Steiner, who backs Trump’s efforts to restrict voters from voting, is anti-union, and anti-voter.
Reportedly in a story yesterday with GovExec.com, in part it says, “The U.S. Postal Service won’t deliver mail ballots in states that refuse to turn over lists of voters under a proposed rule, the agency’s chief executive said Wednesday, angering Democrats who warn the decision will disenfranchise voters.
Postmaster General David Steiner defended the rule at a Senate hearing and dismissed accusations that the Postal Service was acting politically after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March restricting voting by mail.
“If a state refuses to turn their absentee voter list over to the federal government, will the Postal Service still mail their ballots under this proposed rule?” Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, asked Steiner.
“Under our proposed regulation, no,” Steiner replied.
Steiner’s testimony, before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, marked the clearest acknowledgment yet by a federal official that the rule could significantly alter how the Postal Service processes election mail across the country.
Every state would have to provide the names of residents expected to vote by mail. Additionally, eight states and Washington, D.C., conduct elections by mailing all voters a ballot, meaning election officials would have to provide information on every voter. Those states include California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington.”
That’s right. Trumps fascist myrmidon Postmaster General (USPS), David Paul Steiner, backs the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s efforts in a political move to hijack the future elections, one way or another.
How to Submit Comments
Comments must be emailed by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2.
1. Send an email to PCFederalRegister [at] usps.gov
2. The subject line of your email should be: “Ballot Mail.”
3. Include 2 sentences or more about why the proposed rule should not take effect and how it would impact you.
4. End the email with your name, physical mailing address, and email address.
Historical Speech - Malcolm X's Full 'The Ballot or the Bullet' Speech - 1964
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ymPLDO0pOA
More about the evil billionaire Postmaster General, David Steiner, may be found below.
Press Release: NALC statement on the reported selection of David P. Steiner to lead USPS
NALC President Brian L. Renfroe released the following statement on May 6, 2025:
“As the union representing 295,000 active and retired letter carriers, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) strongly condemns the reported selection of David P. Steiner to lead the Postal Service. Steiner comes directly from service on FedEx’s board of directors, presenting a clear conflict of interest. Steiner didn’t just stroll in from the private sector—he comes straight from one of the Postal Service’s top competitors.
His selection isn’t just a conflict of interest—it’s an aggressive step toward handing America’s mail system over to corporate interests. Private shippers have been waiting to get USPS out of parcel delivery for years. Steiner’s selection is an open invitation to do just that.
During his tenure as Waste Management, Inc.’s CEO, Steiner took a stand against unions. He built his brand on union-busting, slashing jobs, and replacing workers with machines. He has publicly bragged about shrinking the union footprint. Now, he’s being handed the keys to one of the nation’s largest unionized employers. At a time when collaboration with workers helped USPS turn a $144 million profit in the last quarter of 2024, this decision flies in the face of everything that’s working.
This isn’t just bad policy—it’s a direct assault on the workers who keep the mail moving and the public connected. The damage will hit rural communities hardest, where the Postal Service isn’t just a convenience—it’s a lifeline. And make no mistake: if this appointment stands, it threatens 7.9 million jobs tied to the postal industry and service to over 300 million Americans.
The nation’s letter carriers are outraged that the Postal Service Board of Governors has chosen an anti-union postmaster general with a major conflict of interest. The board has the responsibility to do what is best for USPS. This decision is not only a failure in that responsibility but shows open contempt for the work of America’s letter carriers and the public good.”
David Steiner Is A Wealthy Billionaire:
David Steiner is a wealthy billionaire corporate executive and a former board member of Federal Express (FedEx Corp), a top competitor of the USPS, has sold $1 to $5 million in FedEx stock as recent as 10/10/2025, who’s 3 story mansion reportedly survived the Malibu fire.
Reportedly, “David Paul Steiner was born on May 4, 1960, in Alameda County, California, is an attorney, married to Judy Steiner, and has 3 kids.”
Attorney Profile - David Paul Steiner #64638
License Status: Active
Address: David Steiner & Associates, 104 W Vista Ridge Rd, Kamas, UT 84036-1363
Phone: 310-435-1800 | Fax: 310-556-0336
Email: DPSARTNETLAW [at] GMAIL.COM
Some more background information on the very wealthy stockholder David Steiner, may be found by, clicking here.
COMPLAINT against David P Steiner Postmaster General United States Postal Service.
Lee v. David P Steiner Postmaster General United States Postal Service ; Utah District Court ; Case #:, 2:26-cv-00389 ; Nature of Suit, 442 Civil Rights - Employment. Cause, 42:2000 Job Discrimination (Employment). Case Filed: May 07, 2026.
David P. Steiner has been sued in Utah District Court in a case called Lee v. Steiner.
Another case involving David P. Steiner may be found in the link below…
https://cases.justia.com/federal/district-courts/new-york/nysdce/1:2024cv10064/634527/23/0.pdf?ts=1755172878
Below is an SEC filing involving David P. Steiner and Waste Management…
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/823768/000119312517004508/d314907dex101.htm
Steiner sold Waste Management stock valued at $110K - $250K on 11/03/2025.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.coom
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
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