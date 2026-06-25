From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with the Children of Palestine

Date:

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Hikers for Palestine

Location Details:

Seabreeze parking lot at the entrance of the Berkeley Marina, 598 University Ave





Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.



A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at Join Hikers for Palestine on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 1pm for an easy and restorative walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail. We’ll meet at the Seabreeze parking lot at the entrance to the Berkeley Marina (598 University Ave) and walk to the Albany Bulb. The route is a flat, approximately 4-mile out-and-back trail with a mix of paved and unpaved sections. Once we reach the Albany Bulb, we’ll explore its network of rugged, unmaintained dirt paths. This reclaimed landfill has become a unique outdoor art space, filled with shoreline trails, found-object sculptures, colorful murals, and sweeping Bay views. With time for walking, wandering, and enjoying the artwork, the outing will take about 2.5 to 3 hours at a relaxed pace.Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2