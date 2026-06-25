Free Grateful Dead Music & Berkeley Barb Newspaper Event ⚡️ 🌹

Date:

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Josiah

Location Details:

1581 LeRoy Avenue Berkeley CA

Healing with Music and Free Press:



This event will feature a full length set of live Grateful Dead music from local band “Unbroken Chain” and an ambient electronic set from “Arboreal”. We are lucky to be able to use this historic Berkeley Hall.



East Bay locals and UC students are coming together to revive the Historic Berkeley Berkeley Barb Newspaper and will be handing out latest issues.



This event is free, all anges and vendors are welcome for free.