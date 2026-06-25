top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2026
East Bay Arts + Action Media Activism & Independent Media

Free Grateful Dead Music & Berkeley Barb Newspaper Event ⚡️ 🌹

Event Poster
original image (2550x3300)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Josiah
Location Details:
1581 LeRoy Avenue Berkeley CA
Healing with Music and Free Press:

This event will feature a full length set of live Grateful Dead music from local band “Unbroken Chain” and an ambient electronic set from “Arboreal”. We are lucky to be able to use this historic Berkeley Hall.

East Bay locals and UC students are coming together to revive the Historic Berkeley Berkeley Barb Newspaper and will be handing out latest issues.

This event is free, all anges and vendors are welcome for free.
For more information: https://unbrokenchainband.netlify.app/?utm...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 25, 2026 8:54PM
§
by Josiah
Thu, Jun 25, 2026 8:54PM
The Venue
original image (3024x4032)
https://unbrokenchainband.netlify.app/?utm...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code