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Summer of Solidarity Party + Fundraiser for MPLS Anti-ICE Defendants
Date:
Saturday, July 04, 2026
Time:
9:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Black Rose Anarchist Federation - Bay Area
Location Details:
Tamarack Oakland (1501 Harrison St., Oakland, CA 94612)
On June 16th, the federal government indicted 15 people in Minneapolis, Minnesota for their alleged involvement in anti-ICE organizing.
That morning, heavily armed cops kicked in doors and dragged the accused out of their homes. This part of a broader red & black scare sweeping the US.
They want us to be afraid, but we're not. We know the best defense is loud, collective, defiant solidarity.
On this 4th of July, stand in solidarity with those who understand the real meaning of freedom.
Drink for cheap, dance 'til you can't, and donate to defend against state repression in MPLS!
That morning, heavily armed cops kicked in doors and dragged the accused out of their homes. This part of a broader red & black scare sweeping the US.
They want us to be afraid, but we're not. We know the best defense is loud, collective, defiant solidarity.
On this 4th of July, stand in solidarity with those who understand the real meaning of freedom.
Drink for cheap, dance 'til you can't, and donate to defend against state repression in MPLS!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/blackrosebayarea...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 25, 2026 1:10PM
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