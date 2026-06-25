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San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

SF Hunters Point/TI Residents Protest SF Mayor Lurie & Politicians Over Nuke Contamination

by LVP
Thu, Jun 25, 2026 5:58AM
Dozens of organizations and residents of Hunters Point and Treasurer Island protested at SF City Hall against the refusal of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and the Supervisors to provide healthcare, housing and compensation to the residents who have been contaminated and sickened by the radioactive dump site. Instead Lurie and company want to spend millions on more condos on the site and also improperly remove contaminated waterfront buildings for more development.
Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai Speaking About The Deadly Contamination She Has Uncovered In The Bodies Of Residents
original image (1837x662)
Residents of Hunters Point and Treasure Island rallied at San Francisco City Hall and called out billionaire SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and other politicians who have have allowed further billion dollars developers to build on radioactive contaminated sites while residents and their families continue to be contaminated and die from chemicals and poisons.
They also reported that the removal of contaminated buildings on the docks will further contaminate the community.
They charged that Mayor Lurie and previous Mayors, politicians and the corporate media have covered up the serious and deadly costs of the contamination and that corrupt agencies and boards had refused to do proper oversight and protection of the residents. Over $1 billion was spent by the US Navy on the clean-up by Tetra Tech and they falsified the documentation leading to the jailing of two managers.
They also protested the cutbacks of city public services and health that are particularly effecting the Black and Brown community.
They demanded that Lurie reject any further development until it is deemed safe by independent inspectors and the residents are compensated for their continued healthcare crisis and need for safe housing.
Many groups who were also supporting the rally spoke out and called for a socialist system that would not operate for the profit of the capitalist and developers but for the needs of people and communities. There was a boycott of any coverage by the main stream TV media.
The rally took place on June 24, 2026

Additional Media:
SF Hunters Point Report On Navy's Plan On Radioactive Buildings In Shipyard With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/Ku2aAYf2dTI

Hegsweth's Navy Wants To Blow Up Radioactive Buildings In Hunters Point Shipyard: Dr.Sumchai Speaks
https://youtu.be/0w0u40SSyYQ

Explosive Demolition of Toxic Buildings at Hunters Point
https://westsideobserver.com/25/8-explosive-demolitions-further-endanger-bayview-residents.php

Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak Out
https://youtu.be/zez66ZLmnFU

San Francisco Unprepared to Handle New Risks at the Hunters Point Superfund Site
https://civilgrandjury.sfgov.org/2021_2022/Hunters%20Point%20Press%20Release.pdf

SF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters Point
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/13405?view_id=11&redirect=true

SF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up Links
https://youtu.be/zYfsS5_K3S8

SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley Goff
https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/

San Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol Harvey
https://youtu.be/4OmLqRRez6c

Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8

$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

Racialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopment
https://sfbayview.com/2018/01/racialized-evictions-are-part-of-treasure-island-redevelopment/

SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU

"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI

Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks

Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/

Treasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/yqYgju9cKIU
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