San Francisco Bay Area Celebrates the Dalai Lama's 91st Birthday by Tenzin Sherab

San Francisco Bay Area Celebrates the Dalai Lama's 91st Birthday.

Bay Area Celebrating Dalai Lama’s 91st Birthday



By Tenzin Sherab, Sera Jey Foundation.



The Tibetan diaspora in the Bay Area is celebrating on July 5th, 2026, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday in a momentous and remarkable way. To add to its appreciation of celebration worldwide, the democratic representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts and Republican Congressman Mike McCaul of Texas introduced a bipartisan resolution HR 515 last year to commemorate the July 6th as a “Day of Compassion” to honor H.H. the Dalai Lama for his unwavering commitment to peace, compassion, reconciliation, and forgiveness in the face of ever increasing hostile and inimical environment afflicting the world today.



A matching bicameral resolution was also jointly introduced last year in the Senate by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Todd Young (R-IN). Both resolutions support the Dalai Lama’s lifelong efforts in finding a nonviolent and peaceful resolution for Tibet and the Tibetan people who have so long yearned to go back to their homeland, “Tibet”.



The Congressional Honor



The US Congress has on numerous occasions recognized the Dalai Lama’s peaceful efforts in resolving the Tibetan conflict, his advocacy for interfaith dialogue, promotion of compassion, tolerance, and respect for the environment, and has enacted bipartisan legislation too. Although the Dalai Lama was awarded more than 150 international recognitions and awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, what stands out prominently is the US congressional highest award, the Gold Medal, on October 17, 2007.



In the aftermath of the Chinese communist occupation of Tibet in 1959, more than 125,000 Tibetans fled to India, Nepal and Bhutan. The Indian Government extended every possible humanitarian assistance to the Tibetan refugees. Apart from India, the Swiss Government in the 1960s accepted several hundred Tibetan refugees, followed by Canada and Australia, and currently, Tibetans are scattered throughout 23 countries worldwide.



Immigration to the States



Under the US Immigration Act of 1990, sponsored by the late Barney Frank (D-Mass), one thousand Tibetans from India immigrated to the United States and were resettled in thirty-four states, where the locals warmly welcomed the Tibetan diaspora. Multiple individuals and organizations, especially in the Bay Area, came forward to assist Tibetans in integrating into American society, helped maintain the culture, and secured jobs. Tibetans since then have re-established community centers, weekend schools, and spiritual centers to preserve their age-old cultural heritage and Tibetan identity. Profound appreciation and thanks go to the Government and the people of the United States for their unflinching support of the Tibetans, and especially to the late Barney Frank for sponsoring a landmark provision.



The Tibetan Association of Northern California, located on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond, is organizing a grand 91st birthday celebration of the 14th Dalai Lama on July 5th, 2026. Several local dignitaries are also attending the event, followed by prayers, food, and Tibetan cultural performances. However, in a symbolic gesture, on the early morning of July 6th, it is customary for every Tibetan household to reflect on his kindness and pray for H.H. the Dalai Lama’s long life and generate a pure dedication for oneself on this special day and burn incense sticks in a ritual of profound devotion and gratitude.



The day also brings together the largest community gathering of Tibetans living in the San Francisco Bay Area, who come upbeat in their traditional costumes, participating in a festive mood to celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday in a unique and divine way.