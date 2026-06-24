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Indybay Feature
Seaside: Game Night Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA
Saturday, June 27, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm, in person, Game Night Fundraiser at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. It’s all fun and games for a good cause! Try your hand at one of the classic board or card games we'll have on hand, or bring your own favorite to share. Enjoy an evening of friendly competition, refreshments, and community. There is no cover charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. RSVP HERE. Proceeds benefit the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
Try your hand at one of the classics we'll have on hand, or bring your favorite game.
Sliding scale donation at the door ($5-$10 suggested).
Proceeds benefit the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
SIGN UP at http://forms.gle/wEeEwxYSa7WUXq8z7
Try your hand at one of the classics we'll have on hand, or bring your favorite game.
Sliding scale donation at the door ($5-$10 suggested).
Proceeds benefit the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
SIGN UP at http://forms.gle/wEeEwxYSa7WUXq8z7
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 24, 2026 5:48PM
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