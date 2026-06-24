Film: Blurring The Color Line, Screening and Filmmaker Discussion

Date:

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Watch an exclusive screening of award winning documentary, Blurring the Color Line, along with an audience Q&A with the director, Crystal Kwok. Centered on Chinese and Black race relations in the Jim Crow era South, the documentary moves beyond traditional Black-and-white racial narratives by examining the lives of Chinese grocers serving a Black community in Augusta, Georgia. By bringing this little well-known history to light, the film allows audiences to reexamine contemporary racial conflicts through the lens of a deeply linked past.



Free