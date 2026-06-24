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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/14/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action Racial Justice

Film: Blurring The Color Line, Screening and Filmmaker Discussion

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
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Date:
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Watch an exclusive screening of award winning documentary, Blurring the Color Line, along with an audience Q&A with the director, Crystal Kwok. Centered on Chinese and Black race relations in the Jim Crow era South, the documentary moves beyond traditional Black-and-white racial narratives by examining the lives of Chinese grocers serving a Black community in Augusta, Georgia. By bringing this little well-known history to light, the film allows audiences to reexamine contemporary racial conflicts through the lens of a deeply linked past.

Free
For more information: https://on.sfpl.org/BlurringTheColorLine
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 24, 2026 3:24PM
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