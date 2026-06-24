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Indybay Feature
Film: Blurring The Color Line, Screening and Filmmaker Discussion
Date:
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Watch an exclusive screening of award winning documentary, Blurring the Color Line, along with an audience Q&A with the director, Crystal Kwok. Centered on Chinese and Black race relations in the Jim Crow era South, the documentary moves beyond traditional Black-and-white racial narratives by examining the lives of Chinese grocers serving a Black community in Augusta, Georgia. By bringing this little well-known history to light, the film allows audiences to reexamine contemporary racial conflicts through the lens of a deeply linked past.
Free
Free
For more information: https://on.sfpl.org/BlurringTheColorLine
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 24, 2026 3:24PM
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