Professor Sang Hei Kil was targeted by the Zionist Carary operation and with the support of the administration and trustees of the CSU we illegally terminated. Her victory in getting her job back exposes

§ Sang Hea Kil Speaking At UCSF To Defend Professor Rupa Marya by Palestine Anti-Repression Network (PARN)

Sang supported UCSF Professor and Dr. Rup Marya who was targeted for defending Palestinians and opposing the Zionist control of UC through the Regents and UCSF managers. She was harassed and fired with the support of State Senator Scott Wiener and other Zionist politicians and is still fighting for her job back.