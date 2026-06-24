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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/1/2026
Palestine San Francisco Labor & Workers

LF Panel: Palestine & The Defense of Free Speech & Worker Rights In Higher Education

San Hei Kil At San Jose State Opposing The Genocide In Gaza
original image (1170x1551)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Anti-Repression Network (PARN)
Location Details:
To join the zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158774766
7/1/26 LaborFest Panel: Palestine & The Defense of Free Speech & Worker Rights In Higher Education
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/palestine-the-defense-of-free-speech-worker-rights-in-higher-education/
July 1 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm PDT
The Palestine Anti-Repression Network (PARN) presents three educators experiences with targeted repression.
Zoom Event
The Palestinian Anti-Repression Network (PARN) was founded in the fall of 2024, in partnership with the Center for the Defense of Academic Freedom at the AAUP, to address widespread repression of free speech in primary and higher education institutions. We are a coalition of high school teachers, graduate students, faculty, and staff in higher education.
This panel will feature the stories of three of our members: Michel DeGraaf (MIT), Anna Feder (Fired at Emerson
College), and Ismail “Ish” Aderonmu (former law student at Toronto Metropolitan University. Sang Hea Kil(fired
and reinstated at SJSU) will moderate.
Sponsored by PARN, LaborFest & WorkWeek
Additional Media:
San José State Professor Fired Over Campus Gaza Protests to Win Back Job
SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public Education
SJSU Admin Zionist Attack On Professor Sang Hea Kil, CFA/SEIU & The Defense Of Public Education
https://youtu.be/KwdR9EXoWRw
The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck
Professor Sang Hea Kil Website
https://linktr.ee/sangheakil?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAad7VVpjuxkjpu09RxKWyDp5B4fPMzP9VTz8CCQXcHnEMP2ZM3GL72WDDGb_ig_aem_slM3kKYcoqG8gh4dVRgUNA\
LaborFest Panel Event
Time: Jul 1, 2026 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158774766
Meeting chat link
https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/82158774766

This is part of LaborFest which commemorates the San Francisco 1934 general strike and has events throughout the month of July. For more information go to http://www.laborfest.net
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/news/12088425/san-jos...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 24, 2026 10:34AM
§Professor Sang Hei Kil Was Targeted By Zionist Canary Operation
by Palestine Anti-Repression Network (PARN)
Wed, Jun 24, 2026 10:34AM
Canary Operation Funded by the Zionists Targeted Professor Sang Hei Kil
Professor Sang Hei Kil was targeted by the Zionist Carary operation and with the support of the administration and trustees of the CSU we illegally terminated. Her victory in getting her job back exposes
https://www.kqed.org/news/12088425/san-jos...
§Sang Hea Kil Speaking At UCSF To Defend Professor Rupa Marya
by Palestine Anti-Repression Network (PARN)
Wed, Jun 24, 2026 10:34AM
sm_rupa_sang_hea_kil_speaking_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Sang supported UCSF Professor and Dr. Rup Marya who was targeted for defending Palestinians and opposing the Zionist control of UC through the Regents and UCSF managers. She was harassed and fired with the support of State Senator Scott Wiener and other Zionist politicians and is still fighting for her job back.
https://www.kqed.org/news/12088425/san-jos...
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