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USW 5 Maranthon Renewable Refinery Oil Workers Locked Out & On Strike In Concord
USW5 Marathon renewable refinery workers have been locked out and are on strike in Concord, California. They talked about working conditions and their issues
USW 5 Oil workers have been locked out and are on strike at the Marathon renewable refinery in Concord, California USW 5 Marathon bargaining committee member Carl Smith talks about the issues including dangerous understaffing and the union busting tactics of the company to weaken and break out this contract from the other national contracts.
He also reports on the Project Labor Agreements that the Building Trades Unions have signed that require that their members cross the picket lines and do the worker of striking USW5 members.
This interview was done on 6/22/26
Additional Media:
On The Line In The Fight For Justice: USW 5 Chevron Richmond Refinery Workers Strike
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
USW Striking Oil Workers And Supporters Speakout For Health And Safety At Tesoro Refinery
https://youtu.be/kEcoHjGJ-LQ
USW Unionists Report On Richmond Chevron Refinery Fire At US Chemical Safety Board Meeting
https://youtu.be/EtLclfELgfc
United Steel Workers Kim Nibarger On Health And Safety For Oil Refiinery Workers & The Communities
https://youtu.be/eJ-YVAucxJM
Dr. Rose On Cal-Osha, The Chevron Richmond Refinery, Health And Safety For Workers & The Community
https://youtu.be/QnJfC44Ew3w
Cover-up:The Chevron Richmond Refinery Explosion-Fire, Health And Safety And Cal-Osha
https://youtu.be/hplpolLXV6Y
Cal-OSHA Mandated to take effective criminal action to immediately remediate the Richmond refinery multiple safety hazards
http://www.upwa.info/documents/Cal-osha-Rose.htm
US CSB Report
http://www.csb.gov/assets/1/16/Draft_Report_for_Public_Comment.pdf
More Information:
“Solidarity Mondays” and visit the picket line any time, 24/7, at the intersection of Solano Way and Arnold Industrial
Way Concord, CA. Send contributions to the strike fund to USW Local 5, at P.O. Box 349, Martinez, CA 94553-0034
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
He also reports on the Project Labor Agreements that the Building Trades Unions have signed that require that their members cross the picket lines and do the worker of striking USW5 members.
This interview was done on 6/22/26
Additional Media:
On The Line In The Fight For Justice: USW 5 Chevron Richmond Refinery Workers Strike
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
USW Striking Oil Workers And Supporters Speakout For Health And Safety At Tesoro Refinery
https://youtu.be/kEcoHjGJ-LQ
USW Unionists Report On Richmond Chevron Refinery Fire At US Chemical Safety Board Meeting
https://youtu.be/EtLclfELgfc
United Steel Workers Kim Nibarger On Health And Safety For Oil Refiinery Workers & The Communities
https://youtu.be/eJ-YVAucxJM
Dr. Rose On Cal-Osha, The Chevron Richmond Refinery, Health And Safety For Workers & The Community
https://youtu.be/QnJfC44Ew3w
Cover-up:The Chevron Richmond Refinery Explosion-Fire, Health And Safety And Cal-Osha
https://youtu.be/hplpolLXV6Y
Cal-OSHA Mandated to take effective criminal action to immediately remediate the Richmond refinery multiple safety hazards
http://www.upwa.info/documents/Cal-osha-Rose.htm
US CSB Report
http://www.csb.gov/assets/1/16/Draft_Report_for_Public_Comment.pdf
More Information:
“Solidarity Mondays” and visit the picket line any time, 24/7, at the intersection of Solano Way and Arnold Industrial
Way Concord, CA. Send contributions to the strike fund to USW Local 5, at P.O. Box 349, Martinez, CA 94553-0034
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/fIOuGESo_MA
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