USW5 Marathon renewable refinery workers have been locked out and are on strike in Concord, California. They talked about working conditions and their issues

USW 5 Oil workers have been locked out and are on strike at the Marathon renewable refinery in Concord, California USW 5 Marathon bargaining committee member Carl Smith talks about the issues including dangerous understaffing and the union busting tactics of the company to weaken and break out this contract from the other national contracts.He also reports on the Project Labor Agreements that the Building Trades Unions have signed that require that their members cross the picket lines and do the worker of striking USW5 members.This interview was done on 6/22/26Additional Media:On The Line In The Fight For Justice: USW 5 Chevron Richmond Refinery Workers StrikeUSW Striking Oil Workers And Supporters Speakout For Health And Safety At Tesoro RefineryUSW Unionists Report On Richmond Chevron Refinery Fire At US Chemical Safety Board MeetingUnited Steel Workers Kim Nibarger On Health And Safety For Oil Refiinery Workers & The CommunitiesDr. Rose On Cal-Osha, The Chevron Richmond Refinery, Health And Safety For Workers & The CommunityCover-up:The Chevron Richmond Refinery Explosion-Fire, Health And Safety And Cal-OshaCal-OSHA Mandated to take effective criminal action to immediately remediate the Richmond refinery multiple safety hazardsUS CSB ReportMore Information:“Solidarity Mondays” and visit the picket line any time, 24/7, at the intersection of Solano Way and Arnold IndustrialWay Concord, CA. Send contributions to the strike fund to USW Local 5, at P.O. Box 349, Martinez, CA 94553-0034Production of Labor Video Project