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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/26/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers LGBTI / Queer

The Historic Boycott Coors Commemoration Day In The Castro

Coors Boycott Commemoration Event
original image (1157x1504)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 26, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Teamsters 853 & Many Other Unions
Location Details:
Corner of Market and Castro
San Francisco
This event commemorates the successful 1970's boycott of the union busting Coor's corporation which supported right wing and homophobic forces throughout the US

-------------

The 1970s Coors boycott in San Francisco was a landmark labor-civil rights campaign where the Teamsters union allied with LGBTQ+ activists, led by Harvey Milk and Allan Baird, to protest Coors' anti-union, anti-gay, and discriminatory hiring practices. This historic coalition permanently reshaped the American labor movement.

Key Details of the Boycott
    •    The Catalysts: In the early 1970s, Coors' harsh employment terms sparked widespread outrage. The brewery used mandatory polygraph tests to screen for political and sexual orientation, fought to dissolve Brewery Workers Local 366, and had a history of discriminatory hiring practices targeting Chicanos, African Americans, and the queer community.(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tghs-Glkrg0&t=9
    •    The San Francisco Connection: Striking Teamsters drivers reached out to San Francisco's queer community in 1973. Because many gay bars in the Castro District stocked Coors, union organizers and LGBTQ+ leaders (including Howard Wallace) asked bar owners and distributors to stop carrying the beer.
https://daily.jstor.org/brewed-with-blood-the-coors-beercott-of-the-1970s/
https://www.facebook.com/harveymilkclub/posts/join-us-as-we-also-take-pride-in-worker-solidarity-with-the-coors-boycott-commem/1439583734878886/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yldwNzsCSf8
    •    Harvey Milk’s Support: Future San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk heavily championed the boycott, helping to transform it from a localized union dispute into a powerful national campaign.
    •    The Impact: Gay bartenders famously marched out of bars dumping Coors into the street, and major grocery stores eventually cleared the beer from their shelves. The financial strain was immense, causing Coors' market share to drop significantly before making concessions and facilitating union organization.
Modern Commemorations
    •    Annual Pride Actions: The legacy of this cross-movement solidarity is still celebrated locally. Activists and labor leaders—including the Coors Boycott Commemoration Committee and Teamsters Joint Council 7—gather in the Castro (e.g., at the corner of Market & Castro Streets) during Pride month to honor the historic alliance.
For more information: https://daily.jstor.org/brewed-with-blood-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 24, 2026 8:51AM
§Commemoration of Successful Boycott Of Union Busting Coors Company
by Teamsters 853 & Many Other Unions
Wed, Jun 24, 2026 8:51AM
sm_ibt_boycott_coors_1.jpeg
original image (1159x1506)
The homophobic union busting Coors company and their reactionary attacks on the LGBQ community were answered in San Francisco with a boycott of Coors beers in bars in the Castro during the 1970's. This spread as well throughout the country and the San Francisco Labor Council backed this boycott.
https://daily.jstor.org/brewed-with-blood-...
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