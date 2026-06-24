§ Commemoration of Successful Boycott Of Union Busting Coors Company by Teamsters 853 & Many Other Unions

The homophobic union busting Coors company and their reactionary attacks on the LGBQ community were answered in San Francisco with a boycott of Coors beers in bars in the Castro during the 1970's. This spread as well throughout the country and the San Francisco Labor Council backed this boycott.