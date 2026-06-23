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Juneteenth - Dance as Resistance - Arts & Wellness Gatherings
Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Grown Women Dance Collective
Email:
Phone:
925-680-4400
Location Details:
Grown Women Dance Collective
494 9th St
Oakland, CA 94607
494 9th St
Oakland, CA 94607
June 27th, July 11th & 25th, Aug 8th, 12pm - 3pm
Joy Is Revolutionary. Wellness is Revolutionary.
Each Gathering includes:
- Showing of a Grown Women Dance Collective piece of choreography on film
- Interactive Presentation of Black Resistance through dance & GWDC's Lineage
- GWDC Choreography taught - come dance (standing or in a chair!)
- Sound Bath
- Shared Meal
Celebrate our liberation, our community, our strength, our hope, and our collective power.
Choreography shown & dance snippet taught:
June 27th
My Country 'Tis of Thee/ Still I Rise: Honoring voices that have been silenced
July 11th
Shelter In Place: An Exploration of Gentrification, Displacement & Homelessness
July 25th
A Ballad for John Henry: Tracing the unbroken lineage between Slavery, Convict Leasing, and Mass Incarceration
August 8th
#DanceTheVote
The subjects are deep, but the gatherings will be joyful! No dance experience needed! Come move your body in community - standing or sitting in a chair are both great!
Info: GrownWomenDance.org
Tickets: http://www.tinyurl.com/ytnnf575
SEATING IS LIMITED: Attendance is free but space is limited, please RSVP to reserve a seat. If events are sold out, please add to the waitlist. We will add more slots on a rolling basis. Please arrive on time- unclaimed seats released to standby attendees 12:05pm each gathering.
COVID PROTOCOLS.: All attendees will be gifted a new, individually wrapped N95 mask (3M Aura or Indiana Facemask), which WILL BE REQUIRED to enter the studio. We will provide hand sanitizer and you will remove your shoes at the door before entering the studio. We will have Aerus Pure Air Purifiers running indoors. If you are sick or think you may have been exposed, please stay home and take care of yourself and the community. We are happy to welcome you!
Dancer: Tonya Marie Amos, Photo by Robbie Sweeny
Free
Joy Is Revolutionary. Wellness is Revolutionary.
Each Gathering includes:
- Showing of a Grown Women Dance Collective piece of choreography on film
- Interactive Presentation of Black Resistance through dance & GWDC's Lineage
- GWDC Choreography taught - come dance (standing or in a chair!)
- Sound Bath
- Shared Meal
Celebrate our liberation, our community, our strength, our hope, and our collective power.
Choreography shown & dance snippet taught:
June 27th
My Country 'Tis of Thee/ Still I Rise: Honoring voices that have been silenced
July 11th
Shelter In Place: An Exploration of Gentrification, Displacement & Homelessness
July 25th
A Ballad for John Henry: Tracing the unbroken lineage between Slavery, Convict Leasing, and Mass Incarceration
August 8th
#DanceTheVote
The subjects are deep, but the gatherings will be joyful! No dance experience needed! Come move your body in community - standing or sitting in a chair are both great!
Info: GrownWomenDance.org
Tickets: http://www.tinyurl.com/ytnnf575
SEATING IS LIMITED: Attendance is free but space is limited, please RSVP to reserve a seat. If events are sold out, please add to the waitlist. We will add more slots on a rolling basis. Please arrive on time- unclaimed seats released to standby attendees 12:05pm each gathering.
COVID PROTOCOLS.: All attendees will be gifted a new, individually wrapped N95 mask (3M Aura or Indiana Facemask), which WILL BE REQUIRED to enter the studio. We will provide hand sanitizer and you will remove your shoes at the door before entering the studio. We will have Aerus Pure Air Purifiers running indoors. If you are sick or think you may have been exposed, please stay home and take care of yourself and the community. We are happy to welcome you!
Dancer: Tonya Marie Amos, Photo by Robbie Sweeny
Free
For more information: https://www.grownwomendance.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 23, 2026 7:25PM
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