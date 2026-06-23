From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

San Jose Federal Court to Hear Motion to Shut Down Apple's Santa Clara Chip Fab

Date:

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

UFCLP.org

Location Details:

Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA — Courtroom 8, 4th Floor, before the Honorable P. Casey Pitts, U.S. District Judge

(Press conference: courthouse exterior / steps — location to be confirmed on-site).







WHAT: Hearing on Plaintiff's Motion for Preliminary Injunction (Dkt. 80), defendants' Motions to Dismiss (Dkts. 58, 60, 62), and Initial Case Management Conference, followed by a press conference.



WHEN: Wednesday, June 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m.(press conference following hearing)



WHERE: Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA — Courtroom 8, 4th Floor, before the Honorable P. Casey Pitts, U.S. District Judge

(Press conference: courthouse exterior / steps — location to be confirmed on-site).



WHO: Ashley M. Gjovik, JD, plaintiff, appearing pro se. A former Apple senior engineering program manager and environmental whistleblower.



CASE: Gjovik v. Apple Inc., City of Santa Clara, Kalil Jenab et al., Case No. 5:25-cv-07360-PCP (N.D. Cal.)\



For info

labormedia1 [at] gmail.com



Press conference to follow June 25 hearing on environmental citizen-suit injunction in Gjovik v. Apple, City of Santa Clara, Jenab et al.



SAN JOSE, Calif. — On Wednesday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a hearing on a Motion for Preliminary Injunction that asks the Court to order the removal of all hazardous waste, hazardous materials, and toxic gases from Apple Inc.'s semiconductor fabrication facility at 3250 Scott Boulevard in Santa Clara.



The motion, brought under the citizen-suit provisions of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and California public-nuisance law, alleges the facility presents an "imminent and substantial endangerment" to the surrounding community — including an adjacent apartment complex, public parks, a children's playground, an urgent care clinic, places of worship, and a nearby school. The same hearing will also address the defendants' motions to dismiss and the Initial Case Management Conference.



A press conference will be held immediately following the hearing outside the courthouse, where plaintiff Ashley M. Gjovik will be available to answer questions and discuss the case.





BACKGROUND: According to the motion, Apple operates a semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing facility ("chip fab") at 3250 Scott Boulevard that handles chemicals capable of mass-casualty harm if released — including arsine, phosphine, chlorine, hydrofluoric acid, silane, and pyrophoric precursors that ignite on contact with air or water.



An October 2025 EPA Consent Agreement and Final Order documented seven RCRA counts at the facility, following an inspection that was triggered by Gjovik's tip — a tip that also prompted a separate federal criminal investigation in 2024. At least eleven toxic-gas incidents occurred at the facility between June 2016 and May 2024, including worker chemical-exposure hospitalizations. The plaintiff offered all three defendants a menu of stipulated interim safety measures — none requiring an admission of liability — and all three declined. The motion notes that in 1995, in LSI Logic Corp. v. City of Santa Clara, the California Sixth District Court of Appeal held the City's approval of sensitive uses adjacent to a similar chip fab to be unacceptably dangerous.



The relief sought is targeted at the chemicals, not the building: the motion asks the Court to order removal of the hazardous materials within thirty days while permitting Apple to continue non-industrial use of the property, such as administrative activities and paperwork.







The docket is here:



Additional Media:

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World

https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

Strange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center

https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/

Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers

https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik

https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes

https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers

https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik

https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now

https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now

http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik

https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…

https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse

https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions

https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure

http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste

https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/ 6/25/26 San Jose Federal Court to Hear Motion to Shut Down Apple's Santa Clara Chip Fab Over "Imminent and Substantial" Danger to the Public & EnvironmentWHAT: Hearing on Plaintiff's Motion for Preliminary Injunction (Dkt. 80), defendants' Motions to Dismiss (Dkts. 58, 60, 62), and Initial Case Management Conference, followed by a press conference.WHEN: Wednesday, June 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m.(press conference following hearing)WHERE: Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA — Courtroom 8, 4th Floor, before the Honorable P. Casey Pitts, U.S. District Judge(Press conference: courthouse exterior / steps — location to be confirmed on-site).WHO: Ashley M. Gjovik, JD, plaintiff, appearing pro se. A former Apple senior engineering program manager and environmental whistleblower.CASE: Gjovik v. Apple Inc., City of Santa Clara, Kalil Jenab et al., Case No. 5:25-cv-07360-PCP (N.D. Cal.)\For infoPress conference to follow June 25 hearing on environmental citizen-suit injunction in Gjovik v. Apple, City of Santa Clara, Jenab et al.SAN JOSE, Calif. — On Wednesday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a hearing on a Motion for Preliminary Injunction that asks the Court to order the removal of all hazardous waste, hazardous materials, and toxic gases from Apple Inc.'s semiconductor fabrication facility at 3250 Scott Boulevard in Santa Clara.The motion, brought under the citizen-suit provisions of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and California public-nuisance law, alleges the facility presents an "imminent and substantial endangerment" to the surrounding community — including an adjacent apartment complex, public parks, a children's playground, an urgent care clinic, places of worship, and a nearby school. The same hearing will also address the defendants' motions to dismiss and the Initial Case Management Conference.A press conference will be held immediately following the hearing outside the courthouse, where plaintiff Ashley M. Gjovik will be available to answer questions and discuss the case.BACKGROUND: According to the motion, Apple operates a semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing facility ("chip fab") at 3250 Scott Boulevard that handles chemicals capable of mass-casualty harm if released — including arsine, phosphine, chlorine, hydrofluoric acid, silane, and pyrophoric precursors that ignite on contact with air or water.An October 2025 EPA Consent Agreement and Final Order documented seven RCRA counts at the facility, following an inspection that was triggered by Gjovik's tip — a tip that also prompted a separate federal criminal investigation in 2024. At least eleven toxic-gas incidents occurred at the facility between June 2016 and May 2024, including worker chemical-exposure hospitalizations. The plaintiff offered all three defendants a menu of stipulated interim safety measures — none requiring an admission of liability — and all three declined. The motion notes that in 1995, in LSI Logic Corp. v. City of Santa Clara, the California Sixth District Court of Appeal held the City's approval of sensitive uses adjacent to a similar chip fab to be unacceptably dangerous.The relief sought is targeted at the chemicals, not the building: the motion asks the Court to order removal of the hazardous materials within thirty days while permitting Apple to continue non-industrial use of the property, such as administrative activities and paperwork.The docket is here: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/71272728/gjovik-v-apple-inc/?filed_after=&filed_before=&entry_gte=&entry_lte=&order_by=desc Additional Media:AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The WorldStrange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor CenterApple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ersApple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikApple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of HomesApple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersThe Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikUS Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption NowApple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikPart II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd ExcuseApple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working ConditionsSilicon Valley Chemical Contamination & ExposureI thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste