General Dynamics Out of Sonoma County!

Date:

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

GD Out of Sonoma County

Location Details:

701 McClelland Drive, Windsor, CA

As the world’s 5th-largest weapons manufacturer, General Dynamics produces several weapons that have been widely used by the Israeli military in its assault on Palestinians, including the MK80 series of 500-, 1,000-, and 2,000-pound bombs, as well as 155mm artillery shells. It is clear whom and what this corporation serves: U.S. militarism, imperial power, and a campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.



GD Out of Sonoma County is continuing to take action against the General Dynamics facility in Healdsburg. Specifically, we are now pressuring their landlord - the three owners of the building GD occupies at 180 Foss Creek Circle. We physically delivered and then mailed the landlords (Foss Creek Partners, LLC), to their office in Windsor, a letter stating our demand to end their lease and evict GD and outlining in great detail the reasons why. We asked to meet with them to discuss our demands. So far they have ignored us.



So now we are taking the next step in escalating our demands THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/24 and hope you will join us at 701 McClelland Drive in Windsor at 12 NOON as we take to the Windsor Town Green to expose this abomination in our community and then march the short distance to the landlord’s office. By holding this action in the middle of the week, we intend to be visible to the people of Windsor and hope to find our targets in their office when we arrive. We need to make them feel our rage and understand that we will not allow companies and individuals in our community to normalize genocide, ecocide, and immigrant surveillance. We won’t let the individual owners hide behind their LLC and will expose them and their other businesses as well. Companies are made of people, and people are responsible for how their work harms our community and general well being.



We will be joined by representatives from other local orgs including Veterans for Peace, Jewish Voices for Peace, Taxpayers Against Genocide, and Raizes Collective.



In solidarity,

Free Palestine!

GD Out of Sonoma County