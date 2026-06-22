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East Bay Labor & Workers

ILWU6 Workers Strike Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions

by LVP
Mon, Jun 22, 2026 10:30PM
ILWU Local 6 workers at the C& H sugar refinery owned by the ASR conglomerate are trying to force major concessions on workers and they have been forced to go out on strike. They talked about the issues including the use of scabs by the company.
ILWU Local 6 workers at the C&amp; H sugar refinery owned by the ASR conglomerate are trying to force major concessions on workers and th...
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions

Nearly one hundred ILWU Local 6 workers at the Crockett, CA C&G ASR owned sugar refinery were forced out on strike when the company demanded major concessions on their healthcare, retirement and union protections. Workers talked about their health and safety issues as well as protesting the use of non-union scab labor. Workers also reported that Sugar Refinery Workers Local 1 leadership which is part of the SIU had told workers to cross the picket lines and refused to have a meeting of the local which is located in Crockett.

The ASR conglomerate has tried to bribe workers to scab on strike and is spending millions workers to replace strikers according to a striking worker.


For More Info:

ILWU 6 Crockett C & G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
§ILWU 6 Members Picketing the C&G Crocket Refinery
by LVP
Mon, Jun 22, 2026 10:30PM
sm_ilwu6_c_h_picket.jpg
original image (947x1748)
ILWU Local 6 workers at the Crockett C&G refinery owned by the ASR conglomerate. They are angry about the company take-aways.
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
§ILWU Local 6 Strike Fund For Crockett C&G Refinery
by LVP
Mon, Jun 22, 2026 10:30PM
sm_ilwu_6_c_h_strike_fund.jpeg
original image (1062x1386)
This is a link to contribute to the striking ILWU 6 workers at the Crockett C&G sugar refinery.
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
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