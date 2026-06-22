ILWU Local 6 workers at the C& H sugar refinery owned by the ASR conglomerate are trying to force major concessions on workers and they have been forced to go out on strike. They talked about the issues including the use of scabs by the company.

ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & ConditionsNearly one hundred ILWU Local 6 workers at the Crockett, CA C&G ASR owned sugar refinery were forced out on strike when the company demanded major concessions on their healthcare, retirement and union protections. Workers talked about their health and safety issues as well as protesting the use of non-union scab labor. Workers also reported that Sugar Refinery Workers Local 1 leadership which is part of the SIU had told workers to cross the picket lines and refused to have a meeting of the local which is located in Crockett.The ASR conglomerate has tried to bribe workers to scab on strike and is spending millions workers to replace strikers according to a striking worker.For More Info:ILWU 6 Crockett C & G Strike FundProduction Of Labor Video Project