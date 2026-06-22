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Indybay Feature
Window on the West Bank
Date:
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Recent observations from the West Bank by Alex Dillard and Sharat Lin.
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Limited parking available in rear parking lot
Sponsored by San José Against War, San José Peace & Justice Center, and Human Agenda
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Limited parking available in rear parking lot
Sponsored by San José Against War, San José Peace & Justice Center, and Human Agenda
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 22, 2026 8:12PM
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