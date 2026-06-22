The rise of fascism and the attack on Black representation in the South are connected since the supporters of fascism want to disenfranchise the entire Black population yet there has been no national action against this direct fascist racist attack to bring back segregation. Retired ILWU Local 10 secretary-treasurer talks about the need to build a national working class mobilization against the attack on Black representation and to prepare for a fascist attempt to impose martial law to prevent any transfer of power.

The commemoration of Juneteenth in 2026 comes at a time when there is an open attack on Black representation and for resegregation and the elimination of any equal rights on the job and in communities. ILWU Local 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas talks about the issues facing Blacks and the entire working class and also the need for a mass action of the working class to defend against the attacks. He also talks about the death of IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer Chris Silvera early this month.This interview was done on 6/19/26.Additional Media:On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike TodayKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllDock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In OaklandIsraeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of HundredsMay 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On PalestineInternational Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.sraelZim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidIsraeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIneILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of OaklandMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African GovernmentThe Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesBay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In OaklandProduction of Labor Video Project