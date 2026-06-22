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Juneteenth & Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government - Time For Mass Action
The rise of fascism and the attack on Black representation in the South are connected since the supporters of fascism want to disenfranchise the entire Black population yet there has been no national action against this direct fascist racist attack to bring back segregation. Retired ILWU Local 10 secretary-treasurer talks about the need to build a national working class mobilization against the attack on Black representation and to prepare for a fascist attempt to impose martial law to prevent any transfer of power.
The commemoration of Juneteenth in 2026 comes at a time when there is an open attack on Black representation and for resegregation and the elimination of any equal rights on the job and in communities. ILWU Local 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas talks about the issues facing Blacks and the entire working class and also the need for a mass action of the working class to defend against the attacks. He also talks about the death of IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer Chris Silvera early this month.
This interview was done on 6/19/26.
Additional Media:
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A
ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
May 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On Palestine
https://blocktheboat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ILWU-Northern-California-Palestine.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0dB0rVYQaY-2mIFAFcfAE10GO3N0SLhZt35M65Wlf6R_sWRWVXLA4ENfA
International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf
srael
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
This interview was done on 6/19/26.
Additional Media:
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A
ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
May 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On Palestine
https://blocktheboat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ILWU-Northern-California-Palestine.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0dB0rVYQaY-2mIFAFcfAE10GO3N0SLhZt35M65Wlf6R_sWRWVXLA4ENfA
International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf
srael
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
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