Explore our Ancient African New Year's Day our Ancient Future blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

2026 African New Year's Day, we are living in a moment when 25,920 years of African astronomical knowledge converges with the future documented throughout our Black Agriculture Resource Network

Reclaiming Our Past: The Future of Black Agriculture in California and beyond... utilizing Ancient African Intelligence paired with Artificial Intelligence in a way Dr. David Harold Blackwell would appreciate, Amen and Ashe'.



From distant ancient times African civilizations have observed, measured and understood time as part of the cycles of life. The vast turning of ages was recorded as the Great Year, the 25,920‑year processional rhythm in which the Earth completes a grand wobble on its axis around the central fire of the Milky Way Galaxy.



Long before modern telescopes or satellites, ancient Pan African astronomers charted the slow drift of the stars, the rising of Sirius, and the movement of the solstice sun across temple walls with a precision unmatched in the ancient world.



Within this ordered cosmic framework, the Summer Solstice held special significance. When the sun reached its highest point, ancient Africans celebrated New Year’s Day, signaling the start of the agricultural cycle and the renewal of the spiritual calendar.



This was the Season of First Fruits, a moment when science, agriculture, and spirituality aligned in gratitude and preparation for individuals reflection and ancestral veneration.



This ancient African New Year is not a relic. It is a living tradition that stretches across millennia and continents, shaping the story of people of African Ancestry in the Diaspora and guiding light for the future of Black Agriculture in California.



During the major milestone years of California transition from Mexican Rule to American Rule

our California Pan African modern arc occurred in 1844, when the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr., our African Cuban and Danish Jewish Founding Father of California, acquired Rancho Rio de Los Americanos, a 35,521‑acre agricultural enterprise along the American River.



Leidesdorff was far more than a rancher. He built California’s first deep‑water Port of San Francisco and established a global trading network, served as San Francisco’s first City Treasurer and developed extensive economic development today's San Francisco Financial District.



Leidesdorff Ranch, located in what is now the City of Rancho Cordova, embodied the same principles that guided ancient African farmers: mastery of water systems, seasonal observation, diversified production, and community‑based labor.



Restoring the Leidesdorff Legacy, we will utilize the agricultural wisdom of the Nile Valley as expressed in fertile soil in the heart of the California Capitol Region. The continuum of Pan African's land and labor in America cannot be told without the seismic shift of Juneteenth 1865.



When freedom finally enforced with the participation of thousands of United States Colored Troops headquartered in Port Galveston Island, Texas, while sealing the vast Rio Grande Valley Basin, it marked more than the end of chattel slavery — it marked the beginning of a new cycle throughout the United States of America.



Juneteenth is the Freedom Exchange: the moment when bondage ended and responsibility began. It is the social and political equivalent of the solstice — a reset, a renewal, a new year for a people emerging from centuries of forced labor.



Juneteenth restored what slavery attempted to destroy: the ability of Black people to steward land, build families, and shape their own destiny. It reopened the path that Leidesdorff had walked and that ancient Africans had charted thousands of years before.



The next great figure in this lineage is Dr. George Washington Carver, whose work at Tuskegee Institute transformed American agriculture. Carver understood the land the way ancient Pan Africans understood the Nile — as a living system requiring care, rotation, and renewal.



His regenerative practices, crop diversification, and soil restoration methods saved Southern agriculture from collapse. Carver was not merely a scientist; he was a spiritual agrarian who saw God in the soil and mathematics in the roots. He restored the soil the way Juneteenth restored the people.



Dr. Carver renewed the soil, Dr. David Harold Blackwell renewed the mind. Born in 1919, Dr. Blackwell became one of the greatest mathematicians in American history and the first African American inducted into the National Academy of Sciences.



His work in probability, game theory, Bayesian analysis, and information theory forms the backbone of today’s climate‑smart agriculture, water forecasting, soil modeling, crop prediction, and artificial intelligence.



Blackwell’s mathematics is the modern expression of ancient African astronomy. The same principles that guided solstice temples — observation, prediction, measurement, pattern recognition — now guide the climate models that help California farmers survive drought and navigate climate change.



He is the bridge between the stars and the soil, between the Great Year and the digital age.

Our 2026 Kwanzaa Season will be a Diamond Jubilee Cultural Solstice. In 1966, Dr. Maulana Karenga introduced Kwanzaa, a cultural celebration rooted in African First Fruits traditions.



Kwanzaa restored the agricultural New Year cycle for African Americans, reconnecting the community to the values of unity, self‑determination, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Kwanzaa is our cultural solstice, a season when the community resets itself, honors its ancestors, and prepares the way for future generations.



Our Diamond Jubilee Year and the Rise of BARN marks another turning point: the Kwanzaa Diamond Jubilee, marks 60 years of First Fruits, cultural renewal, and community building.



This Diamonda Jubilee Year arrives at a moment when Black farmers in California are rebuilding their presence, California Black churches are restoring Storehouse Ministry, and youth are being introduced to Black Agriculture through AgTech, coding, and climate‑smart science.



The launch of BARN — the Black Agriculture Resource Network — signals a new season of unity, innovation, and heritage. It is the institutional expression of everything the timeline represents: ancient astronomy, Leidesdorff’s land, Juneteenth’s freedom, Carver’s soil science, Blackwell’s mathematics, and Kwanzaa’s cultural renewal.



We are living in a moment when 25,920 years of African astronomical knowledge converge with the future of Black California.



The Great Year turns. The African New Year rises. The First Fruits return.



This is the harvest of ages. This is the renewal of a people. This is the season of First Fruits.



Give Thanks

