Sacramento Approves Ethical Investment Policy Amendment, Divests from Lockheed Martin by Dan Bacher

Sacramento joins Alameda County, Richmond, Albany, Dublin, and Pasadena as well as communities across the country responding to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement’s call to cut ties with the companies fueling genocide, apartheid, and war crimes, as well as systems of oppression here at home, like mass incarceration and immigrant detention and surveillance.