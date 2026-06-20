Oakland: All of U.S. 250 - We Must Reclaim & Repair OUR Democracy Rally

Date:

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

All of U.S. 250 Coalition

Location Details:

West Oakland Bart Station

1451 7th Street

Oakland, CA 94607

Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 11 AM - 1:30 PM



This event is part of a nationwide day of action for a free & inclusive democracy.





This year marks the 250th Anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence, and our country is at an unprecedented crossroads.



At a time when our country should be coming together to celebrate all that we are, how far we’ve come, and commit to finishing the work to make America a place where freedom and equality are truly for all, a white supremacist faction is pushing our country in the opposite direction.



The MAGA regime is in the midst of trying to whitewash our past so they can whitewash our future. We can see this in their attempts to not just erase the history of enslavement and genocide, but roll back hard-won civil rights victories.



We refuse to comply. While they plan a whitewashed celebration of the 250th. We are coming together to:



Saturday, June 27 at 1 PM - 2:30 PM



This year marks the 250th Anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence, and our country is at an unprecedented crossroads.



At a time when our country should be coming together to celebrate all that we are, how far we’ve come, and commit to finishing the work to make America a place where freedom and equality are truly for all, a white supremacist faction is pushing our country in the opposite direction.



The MAGA regime is in the midst of trying to whitewash our past so they can whitewash our future. We can see this in their attempts to not just erase the history of enslavement and genocide, but roll back hard-won civil rights victories.



We refuse to comply. While they plan a whitewashed celebration of the 250th.



Our goal is to repair our history rather than erase it, ensuring America lives up to its foundational ideals for all of us. We are coming together to:



--Repair our full history rather than erase it.



--Celebrate the progress we have made through struggle.



--Commit to the work to ensure liberty and equality for All of U.S.



This includes:



✦ Living Wage for All



✦ Climate Justice for All



✦ Reproductive Rights & Justice for All



✦ Voting Rights for All



✦ Gun Safety and Peace for All



and more



