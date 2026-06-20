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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/27/2026
Peninsula Government & Elections

#AllofUS250: Anti-Fascist Protest Supporting Truth, Equality & Freedom for All (San Mateo)

Intersection of 31st Ave. and El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403 US
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible San Mateo
Location Details:
Intersection of 31st Ave. and El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94403 US
Saturday, June 27 at 1 PM - 2:30 PM

This year marks the 250th Anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence, and our country is at an unprecedented crossroads.

At a time when our country should be coming together to celebrate all that we are, how far we’ve come, and commit to finishing the work to make America a place where freedom and equality are truly for all, a white supremacist faction is pushing our country in the opposite direction.

The MAGA regime is in the midst of trying to whitewash our past so they can whitewash our future. We can see this in their attempts to not just erase the history of enslavement and genocide, but roll back hard-won civil rights victories.

We refuse to comply. While they plan a whitewashed celebration of the 250th.

Our goal is to repair our history rather than erase it, ensuring America lives up to its foundational ideals for all of us. We are coming together to:

--Repair our full history rather than erase it.

--Celebrate the progress we have made through struggle.

--Commit to the work to ensure liberty and equality for All of U.S.

This includes:

✦ Living Wage for All

✦ Climate Justice for All

✦ Reproductive Rights & Justice for All

✦ Voting Rights for All

✦ Gun Safety and Peace for All

and more
For more information: https://allofus250.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 20, 2026 10:22AM
§
by Indivisible San Mateo
Sat, Jun 20, 2026 10:22AM
sm_-47_a_nationwide_mobilization_for_truth_equality___freedom_-_all_of_u.s.jpg
original image (774x579)
https://allofus250.org/
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