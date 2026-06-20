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Next250: INTERdependence Mass Mobilization for Inclusive Democracy & Economic Justice
Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Next250 Coalition & All of US 250
Email:
Location Details:
Nationwide mass mobilization
Next250: A NEW DECLARATION FOR AMERICA
We the People Declare Our INTERdependence!
Saturday, June 27th - Washington D.C. and nationwide
Info here: https://www.next250.us
Find an event/action near you:
https://allofus250.org/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
https://www.mobilize.us/?country=US&date=2026-06-27T07%3A00%3A00.000Z&event_type=16&per_page=25&state=CA
As the United States reaches its 250th birthday, the nation stands at a crossroads of great or dangerous change. We, the people, have the power to build a promising future for everyone. A future that honors connection, dignity, and shared purpose. A future in which power is shared fairly, and our voices shape decisions that affect our lives, our communities, and our country for generations to come.
To begin the next 250 years of the American story, we open our hearts and set free our radical imaginations to unlock a nation defined by interdependence, where everyone can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential. A nation governed by and for the people – all people.
We are centering those who have been pushed to the margins for far too long. We are making it clear: our communities will not be invisible. We will be seen. We will be heard. And we will lead.
Next250 recognizes that our futures are interconnected and that building the next 250 years requires collective care, shared responsibility, and interdependence.
We, the people of the United States, commit to work together to make this vision a reality!
Our policy platform was shaped by the people we listened to and includes:
✦ Living Wage for All
✦ Climate Justice for All
✦ Reproductive Rights & Justice for All
✦ Voting Rights for All
✦ Gun Safety and Peace for All
and more
ORGANIZATIONS
Next250 is powered by a growing coalition of more than 80 national and local partner organizations (and growing), movement leaders, artists, youth organizers, labor leaders, faith communities, educators, and advocates working across issues and regions.
All of US 250 Coalition (https://allofus250.org/)
50501
Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)
CAIR California
ACLU
Bend the Arc
Frontera Federation
Justice for Migrant Women
Jews for Racial and Economic Justice
Reproductive Freedom for All
NAACP
One Fair Wage (OFW)
YWCA
1 Hood
All Above All
Workers Center for Racial Justice
American Islamic Relations
and many more
Our Community Guidelines
Nonviolence: We stand for peaceful protest and resistance and do not tolerate violence of any kind.
Healthy Community: We respect boundaries, ask for consent, and support one another. We back each other up.
Zero Tolerance: There is no room for violence, sexual assault, or harassment in our movement. Those who violate these principles will be asked to leave.
_________________________________________________________________________
COMMON DREAMS (June 19, 2026): Pro-Democracy Coalition Plans Mass Mobilization to Counter Trump-Centered 250th Birthday
"Ahead of the official “Freedom 250” events planned for July 4, a coalition of progressive groups—including One Fair Wage, Workers Center for Racial Justice, the Council on American Islamic Relations, and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice—are mobilizing to direct the country’s attention away from Trump, Christian nationalism, and even the country’s history and its independence—and toward a future in which Americans celebrate their “interdependence.” "
For the full, complete article, go here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/next250
We the People Declare Our INTERdependence!
Saturday, June 27th - Washington D.C. and nationwide
Info here: https://www.next250.us
Find an event/action near you:
https://allofus250.org/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
https://www.mobilize.us/?country=US&date=2026-06-27T07%3A00%3A00.000Z&event_type=16&per_page=25&state=CA
As the United States reaches its 250th birthday, the nation stands at a crossroads of great or dangerous change. We, the people, have the power to build a promising future for everyone. A future that honors connection, dignity, and shared purpose. A future in which power is shared fairly, and our voices shape decisions that affect our lives, our communities, and our country for generations to come.
To begin the next 250 years of the American story, we open our hearts and set free our radical imaginations to unlock a nation defined by interdependence, where everyone can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential. A nation governed by and for the people – all people.
We are centering those who have been pushed to the margins for far too long. We are making it clear: our communities will not be invisible. We will be seen. We will be heard. And we will lead.
Next250 recognizes that our futures are interconnected and that building the next 250 years requires collective care, shared responsibility, and interdependence.
We, the people of the United States, commit to work together to make this vision a reality!
Our policy platform was shaped by the people we listened to and includes:
✦ Living Wage for All
✦ Climate Justice for All
✦ Reproductive Rights & Justice for All
✦ Voting Rights for All
✦ Gun Safety and Peace for All
and more
ORGANIZATIONS
Next250 is powered by a growing coalition of more than 80 national and local partner organizations (and growing), movement leaders, artists, youth organizers, labor leaders, faith communities, educators, and advocates working across issues and regions.
All of US 250 Coalition (https://allofus250.org/)
50501
Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)
CAIR California
ACLU
Bend the Arc
Frontera Federation
Justice for Migrant Women
Jews for Racial and Economic Justice
Reproductive Freedom for All
NAACP
One Fair Wage (OFW)
YWCA
1 Hood
All Above All
Workers Center for Racial Justice
American Islamic Relations
and many more
Our Community Guidelines
Nonviolence: We stand for peaceful protest and resistance and do not tolerate violence of any kind.
Healthy Community: We respect boundaries, ask for consent, and support one another. We back each other up.
Zero Tolerance: There is no room for violence, sexual assault, or harassment in our movement. Those who violate these principles will be asked to leave.
_________________________________________________________________________
COMMON DREAMS (June 19, 2026): Pro-Democracy Coalition Plans Mass Mobilization to Counter Trump-Centered 250th Birthday
"Ahead of the official “Freedom 250” events planned for July 4, a coalition of progressive groups—including One Fair Wage, Workers Center for Racial Justice, the Council on American Islamic Relations, and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice—are mobilizing to direct the country’s attention away from Trump, Christian nationalism, and even the country’s history and its independence—and toward a future in which Americans celebrate their “interdependence.” "
For the full, complete article, go here: https://www.commondreams.org/news/next250
For more information: https://www.next250.us
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 20, 2026 9:55AM
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