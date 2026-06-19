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Palestine International Anti-War Womyn

Palestine Watch: Our First Edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 June 2026 Edition

by SIU HIN LEE (ACTIVISTWEB [at] GMAIL.COM)
Fri, Jun 19, 2026 10:24PM
Our first edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 Volume One June 2026 Edition has just published! Articles are written from voices of the Global South and the inner-city people of color communities!
Our first edition of Gaza Reader读懂加沙 Volume One June 2026 Edition has just published! Articles are written from voices of the Global Sout...
original image (1326x987)
6/20 Palestine Watch: Our First Edition of Gaza Reader读懂加沙 June 2026 Edition

Palestine Watch
http://www.PalestineWatch.net

Our first edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 Volume One June 2026 Edition has just published! Articles are written from voices of the Global South and the inner-city people of color communities!

In this edition:
1) When Women’s Rights Become a War Narrative: From Gaza to Iran, Whose Lives Are Worth Saving? By Kening Zhang
2) Gaza under ‘ceasefire’: bombs, blockade and real-estate plans. By Gary Wilson
3) Panda Aid – Gaza Humanitarian Assistance Work Report (09/2024 – 12/2025) By Kening Zhang
4) The Truth Behind Gaza Aid: An Insider's Analysis and Practical Guide By Kening Zhang
5) Zionism is Racism: U.S. Voting Rights Act of 1965 Targeted - Denying Justice. By John Parker

Download Link: https://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Gaza/GazaReader/June2026--GazaReader.pdf
For more information: http://www.PalestineWatch.net
§
by SIU HIN LEE
Fri, Jun 19, 2026 10:24PM
sm_img_20260620_112627_edit_3403551003125.jpg
original image (4160x3120)
http://www.PalestineWatch.net
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