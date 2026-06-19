From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Watch: Our First Edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 June 2026 Edition
Our first edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 Volume One June 2026 Edition has just published! Articles are written from voices of the Global South and the inner-city people of color communities!
6/20 Palestine Watch: Our First Edition of Gaza Reader读懂加沙 June 2026 Edition
Palestine Watch
http://www.PalestineWatch.net
Our first edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 Volume One June 2026 Edition has just published! Articles are written from voices of the Global South and the inner-city people of color communities!
In this edition:
1) When Women’s Rights Become a War Narrative: From Gaza to Iran, Whose Lives Are Worth Saving? By Kening Zhang
2) Gaza under ‘ceasefire’: bombs, blockade and real-estate plans. By Gary Wilson
3) Panda Aid – Gaza Humanitarian Assistance Work Report (09/2024 – 12/2025) By Kening Zhang
4) The Truth Behind Gaza Aid: An Insider's Analysis and Practical Guide By Kening Zhang
5) Zionism is Racism: U.S. Voting Rights Act of 1965 Targeted - Denying Justice. By John Parker
Download Link: https://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Gaza/GazaReader/June2026--GazaReader.pdf
Palestine Watch
http://www.PalestineWatch.net
Our first edition of Gaza Reader 读懂加沙 Volume One June 2026 Edition has just published! Articles are written from voices of the Global South and the inner-city people of color communities!
In this edition:
1) When Women’s Rights Become a War Narrative: From Gaza to Iran, Whose Lives Are Worth Saving? By Kening Zhang
2) Gaza under ‘ceasefire’: bombs, blockade and real-estate plans. By Gary Wilson
3) Panda Aid – Gaza Humanitarian Assistance Work Report (09/2024 – 12/2025) By Kening Zhang
4) The Truth Behind Gaza Aid: An Insider's Analysis and Practical Guide By Kening Zhang
5) Zionism is Racism: U.S. Voting Rights Act of 1965 Targeted - Denying Justice. By John Parker
Download Link: https://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Gaza/GazaReader/June2026--GazaReader.pdf
For more information: http://www.PalestineWatch.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network