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Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers Racial Justice

On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike

by LVP
Fri, Jun 19, 2026 6:45PM
ILWU Local 10 commemorated Juneteenth and VP Trent Willis talked about the history of Black workers and the fight for a general strike today.
ILWU 10 Emblem For Juneteenth
original image (622x640)
On the anniversary of Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 and other US west coast ports shutdown and there is a commemoration at the ILWU Local 10 hall in San Francisco and In Seattle at ILWU Local 19 & 52 ILWU Local 10 vice president Trent Willis talked about the history of Juneteenth and the struggle today for a general strike.

This event took place on 6/19/26

Additional Media:

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/?fbclid=IwAR2SwceZcD0CWLVaJjY_I5m6-SOXf-CgAu46IlFgTv5ULdwja6B-fXu3z4A

ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo

Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0

May 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On Palestine
https://blocktheboat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ILWU-Northern-California-Palestine.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0dB0rVYQaY-2mIFAFcfAE10GO3N0SLhZt35M65Wlf6R_sWRWVXLA4ENfA

International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf

srael
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8

The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
§ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis At Hall On Juneteenth
by LVP
Fri, Jun 19, 2026 6:45PM
ilwu_10_trent_willis_juneteenth_6-19-26.jpeg
ILWU 10 VP Trent Willis introduced a ILWU 10 member at the meeting that was 107 years old.
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
§Stop Police Terror Banner At ILWU Led March
by LVP
Fri, Jun 19, 2026 6:45PM
ilwu_10_stop_police_terror_banner.jpg
ILWU Local 10 has fought racist police terror for decades
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
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