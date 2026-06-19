ILWU Local 10 commemorated Juneteenth and VP Trent Willis talked about the history of Black workers and the fight for a general strike today.

On the anniversary of Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 and other US west coast ports shutdown and there is a commemoration at the ILWU Local 10 hall in San Francisco and In Seattle at ILWU Local 19 & 52 ILWU Local 10 vice president Trent Willis talked about the history of Juneteenth and the struggle today for a general strike.This event took place on 6/19/26Additional Media:Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllDock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In OaklandIsraeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of HundredsMay 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On PalestineInternational Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.sraelZim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidIsraeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIneILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of OaklandMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African GovernmentThe Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesBay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In OaklandProduction of Labor Video Project