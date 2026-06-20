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View events for the week of 6/20/2026
Palestine International

Free virtual screening of "My Palestine"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_is4DAgMzSuuvBCpS_mdX-g#/registration
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the the filmmaker Lubna Dajani.

This film is a consolidation of the films “My Jaffa”, “My Haifa”, “My Safad”, “My Ramleh” and “My Jerusalem,” all directed by Palestinian filmmaker Lubna Dajani.

The Nakba of 1948 changed the lives of Palestinians forever. 'My Palestine' is the story of how they were living, what it was like to go to school there, what they played in the 'hara' or playgrounds. The story is told by the people who were born and grew up there before 1948. They then talk us through the Nakba that forced them to leave their homes and lives forever.

================================================================

CALL TO ACTION

1) Tell Congress: No War on Iran, Support the Block the Bombs Act, No ICE in our Communities
https://www.notmytaxdollars.org/take-action

2) Tell Congress to Recognize the Genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza
https://punishgenocide.org

3) Sign petition: Killer Cargo Out of OAK Now!
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oakland-stands-against-genocide-no-killer-cargo-out-of-oak-now-3

4) Tell Google to stop posting Israeli propaganda lies
https://bad-ads.replit.app/

5) Email Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/free-palestinian-political-prisoners

6) Sign petition to demand local institutions drop Chevron as a corporate sponsor
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/dropchevron

7) Sign petition to End Military Support to Israel:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/trigger-a-leahy-law-review-of-the-israeli-military-now

8) Tell Microsoft: No AI for War
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-microsoft-no-ai-for-war/

9) Email your Representative to Co-Sponsor the Nakba Resolution (H.Res. 1289)
https://www.imeupolicyproject.org/nakba-resolution

10) Sign Petition to Drop Charges for the SWAT 9
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/demand-swarthmore-drop-all-charges-for-student-protestors

11) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:

✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.R. 3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.Res. 876, the Genocide Resolution
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Co-Sponsor H.Res. 1289, the Nakba Resolution
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & advance a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel


White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Friday 7am-12pm PST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
White House Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/

Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

==================================================================

FOR OTHER ACTIONS:

https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/

==================================================================

BOYCOTT

Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/

BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide

Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/

No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/

==================================================================

DIVESTMENT

Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement

Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/

Don't Buy Into Occupation
https://dontbuyintooccupation.org/reports/dont-buy-into-occupation-report-2024/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2026...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 19, 2026 4:40PM
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