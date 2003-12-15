Screening of George Bernard Shaw's THE MILLIONAIRESS

Date:

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

Notable House

189 Ellsworth St.

San Francisco

The Good Best Theater (GBS) consortium plus The Commons SF invite the public to gratis supper and a screening of George Bernard Shaw's upsettingly comedic send-off of self-righteous do-gooders and celebration of open-eyed misfits who, skewered by Eros engage in acts of Agape. Simply put, THE MILLIONAIRESS is a riotous variation on the "walk a mile in the other person's moccasins" before assuming they're a nincompoop or a scoundrel. Discussion of the wealth divide will follow, while a most palatable vegetarian meal will precede.



6 pm for supper; film at 6:30



