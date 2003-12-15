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Indybay Feature
Screening of George Bernard Shaw's THE MILLIONAIRESS
Date:
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
The Good Best Theater (GBS) consortium plus The Commons SF invite the public to gratis supper and a screening of George Bernard Shaw's upsettingly comedic send-off of self-righteous do-gooders and celebration of open-eyed misfits who, skewered by Eros engage in acts of Agape. Simply put, THE MILLIONAIRESS is a riotous variation on the "walk a mile in the other person's moccasins" before assuming they're a nincompoop or a scoundrel. Discussion of the wealth divide will follow, while a most palatable vegetarian meal will precede.
6 pm for supper; film at 6:30
6 pm for supper; film at 6:30
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 19, 2026 3:23PM
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