Webinar: World Cup/War Cup - Hands off Iran

Date:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

UNAC

Location Details:

Join U.S. and Iranian antiwar activists for this webinar to protest the, FIFA organized, World Cup games being held in the US and the insulting treatment of the Iranian and African teams, as well as the continuing US/Israeli threats on Iran. This webinar will be the day before the next Iranian football match and the day after the formal signing of the MOU ceasefire between Iran and the US. This will be addressed, as well as Iran’s support for Palestine and Lebanon.