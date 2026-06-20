From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: World Cup/War Cup - Hands off Iran
Date:
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UNAC
Location Details:
Join U.S. and Iranian antiwar activists for this webinar to protest the, FIFA organized, World Cup games being held in the US and the insulting treatment of the Iranian and African teams, as well as the continuing US/Israeli threats on Iran. This webinar will be the day before the next Iranian football match and the day after the formal signing of the MOU ceasefire between Iran and the US. This will be addressed, as well as Iran’s support for Palestine and Lebanon.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 19, 2026 11:51AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network