Transit Riders Unite with Operators

Date:

Wednesday, July 01, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Alicia and Diamond

Location Details:

Corner of S. Van Ness and Market

1525 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103



Operators need to have a definite minimum break and have time to help riders get onto the bus. They shouldn't have to drive fast just to get a break on a busy day. When drivers are respected, riders can ride the public transportation with dignity and their right's respected.