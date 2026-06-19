Community, Art, and Mutual Aide in the Park

Date:

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Alicia and Diamond

Location Details:

Patricia's Green Park in Hayes Valley near City Hall

50 Fell St

San Francisco, CA 94102

We will share a snack together and hear from other community members about their perspectives on bay area public transit.



There will be banner painting and sign making followed by chalking. The banners and signs can be prepared for upcoming demonstration at SFMTA to unite with operators. We understand that a better schedule for them is necessary for them, for us and for our community's rights and safety.



There will also be workshoping skits and slogans expressing experiences on or related to public transit. Finally, we will be collecting and distributing mutual aide such as:

Pantry Items, i.e. grains, canned foods, cereals

Fruit/Veg i.e. fresh, shelf stable for at least a day



We can provide for each other when we organize and realize how we can unite. This is part of the Summer of Solidarity put on by partnering San Francisco People's Transit and Progressive Labor Party.



