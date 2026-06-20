#TeslaTakedown San José…Oligarchs extract. We create.

Date:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José 95117

#TeslaTakedown San José…Oligarchs extract. We create.



We the workers create the profit. Together let’s fight back against trillionaire Elon Musk. Let’s fight back against: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.



Where: Winchester Shopping Center sign



Make: a big sign that can be read from across the street



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair



Wear: a hat and sunscreen



Park: nearby in the neighborhood, or ride your bike, or take the bus



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.



#TeslaTakedown