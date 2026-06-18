This is a LaborFest book presentation by fired whistleblower and Pfizer Becky McClain on her book "Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower."Fired Pfizer molecular biologist Becky McClain presents her struggle at the massive 6,000 Pfizer scientist headquarters in Grotton, CT to fight for health and safety on the job and her termination, getting a genetic disease from released biological material and her fight for justice.She had to fight bullying and a rigged OSHA and a court system that was manipulated to shut her down.Despite these massive odds, she and her husband who was a Federal government inspector of drug companies around the world were successful in winning against Pfizer.Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower Becky McClain & The Struggle For Health & SafetyThe Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClainHealth And Safety Threatened At Pfizer: Stop Injuring Biotech Workers!CCOSH Leader Steve Schrag Speaks For Injured Pfizer Biotech Worker Becky McClainThe Case Of Pfizer Biotech Worker And Whistleblower Becky McClain & OSHAPrescription For BioterrorismWhat's Going On: Ex-Pfizer scientist's book recounts battle over lab safety