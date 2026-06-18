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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/19/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Fired Pfizer Molecular Biologist Becky Mclain Book Reading On Her Book "Exposed"

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Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
Adobe Bookstore
3130 24th St.
San Francisco
This is a LaborFest book presentation by fired whistleblower and Pfizer Becky McClain on her book "Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower."

Fired Pfizer molecular biologist Becky McClain presents her struggle at the massive 6,000 Pfizer scientist headquarters in Grotton, CT to fight for health and safety on the job and her termination, getting a genetic disease from released biological material and her fight for justice.

She had to fight bullying and a rigged OSHA and a court system that was manipulated to shut her down.

Despite these massive odds, she and her husband who was a Federal government inspector of drug companies around the world were successful in winning against Pfizer.

Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower Becky McClain & The Struggle For Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0

The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/BU5PMiUf2AA

Health And Safety Threatened At Pfizer: Stop Injuring Biotech Workers!
https://youtu.be/7L_qznMfbQ0

CCOSH Leader Steve Schrag Speaks For Injured Pfizer Biotech Worker Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/sALSk2M9htg

The Case Of Pfizer Biotech Worker And Whistleblower Becky McClain & OSHA
https://youtu.be/nEaR9nC6SFw

Prescription For Bioterrorism
http://www.workersmemorialday.org/documents/bioterrorism.htm

What's Going On: Ex-Pfizer scientist's book recounts battle over lab safety
https://theday.com/news/828272/whats-going-on-ex-pfizer-scientists-book-recounts-battle-over-lab-safety/
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 18, 2026 3:32PM
§Becky McClain's New Book Exposed
by LaborFest
Thu, Jun 18, 2026 3:32PM
Fired Pfizer molecular biologist's new book "Exposed, A Pfizer
Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower" is the most important book on the dangerous health and safety conditions at biological laboratories and the failure of the government and OSHA to protect the workers and communities in the United States from the release of dangerous biological material
http://www.laborfest.net
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