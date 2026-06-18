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Fired Pfizer Molecular Biologist Becky Mclain Book Reading On Her Book "Exposed"
Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
Adobe Bookstore
3130 24th St.
San Francisco
3130 24th St.
San Francisco
This is a LaborFest book presentation by fired whistleblower and Pfizer Becky McClain on her book "Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower."
Fired Pfizer molecular biologist Becky McClain presents her struggle at the massive 6,000 Pfizer scientist headquarters in Grotton, CT to fight for health and safety on the job and her termination, getting a genetic disease from released biological material and her fight for justice.
She had to fight bullying and a rigged OSHA and a court system that was manipulated to shut her down.
Despite these massive odds, she and her husband who was a Federal government inspector of drug companies around the world were successful in winning against Pfizer.
Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower Becky McClain & The Struggle For Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0
The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/BU5PMiUf2AA
Health And Safety Threatened At Pfizer: Stop Injuring Biotech Workers!
https://youtu.be/7L_qznMfbQ0
CCOSH Leader Steve Schrag Speaks For Injured Pfizer Biotech Worker Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/sALSk2M9htg
The Case Of Pfizer Biotech Worker And Whistleblower Becky McClain & OSHA
https://youtu.be/nEaR9nC6SFw
Prescription For Bioterrorism
http://www.workersmemorialday.org/documents/bioterrorism.htm
What's Going On: Ex-Pfizer scientist's book recounts battle over lab safety
https://theday.com/news/828272/whats-going-on-ex-pfizer-scientists-book-recounts-battle-over-lab-safety/
Fired Pfizer molecular biologist Becky McClain presents her struggle at the massive 6,000 Pfizer scientist headquarters in Grotton, CT to fight for health and safety on the job and her termination, getting a genetic disease from released biological material and her fight for justice.
She had to fight bullying and a rigged OSHA and a court system that was manipulated to shut her down.
Despite these massive odds, she and her husband who was a Federal government inspector of drug companies around the world were successful in winning against Pfizer.
Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower Becky McClain & The Struggle For Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0
The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/BU5PMiUf2AA
Health And Safety Threatened At Pfizer: Stop Injuring Biotech Workers!
https://youtu.be/7L_qznMfbQ0
CCOSH Leader Steve Schrag Speaks For Injured Pfizer Biotech Worker Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/sALSk2M9htg
The Case Of Pfizer Biotech Worker And Whistleblower Becky McClain & OSHA
https://youtu.be/nEaR9nC6SFw
Prescription For Bioterrorism
http://www.workersmemorialday.org/documents/bioterrorism.htm
What's Going On: Ex-Pfizer scientist's book recounts battle over lab safety
https://theday.com/news/828272/whats-going-on-ex-pfizer-scientists-book-recounts-battle-over-lab-safety/
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 18, 2026 3:32PM
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